Small Idaho credit union’s financial health prompts ’emergency merger’ with larger local CU

By Don Day - BoiseDev editor
boisedev.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMountain Home-based Pioneer Federal Credit Union merged with another Idaho-based CU, Desert Sage. The single location credit union based in Nampa joined PFCU last month. Desert Sage launched in 1954 as TASCO Employees Federal Credit Union, serving employees of the Amalgamated Sugar Company. In 2006, the credit union’s board of directors voted to change the name and broaden membership requirements to folks living or working in Nampa and Caldwell.

