Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

You could be in Scruff's Pride video!

By San Diego LGBT News Staff
sdlgbtn.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScruff users who wish to participate will submit their own video addressing questions related to what Pride means to them. Gay social app Scruff is looking for charismatic users to participate in a new Pride-themed video. The video will be a compilation of clips submitted by users who film themselves...

sdlgbtn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Clips#Scruff Users#Gay Social App#Charismatic Users#Wish#Social
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Technology
News Break
Society
Related
Minoritiesmartech.org

Pride: It’s not just for June

The transparency forced on brands by social media today means that engaged consumers can monitor brand values and behavior year round. That channel isn’t just switched on in February for Black History Month, or one day a year for Martin Luther King Day or Juneteenth. It’s always on — and brands that forget that run the risk that their messaging, for Pride month for example, will be viewed as inauthentic, especially by younger demographics.
Shippensburg, PAship.edu

Celebrate Pride with Ship’s Got Pride! Fest

Join the Ship’s Got Pride! Fest on Saturday, June 26 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. in CUB MPR. The event is a collaboration with NYC’s Youth Pride and will feature a streaming of their virtual Pride. In-person, the event will include a nail painting and body glitter areas, queer/trans coloring...
Softwarevrscout.com

Could Facebook’s AR Video Calls Solve “Zoom Fatigue”?

Spice up your video calls with AR games and party hats. With the COVID pandemic forcing many of us to adhere to social distancing measures, video calls have become essential in the way we work, socialize, and learn. Unfortunately, as the pandemic continued, even this once-futuristic form of communication began to take a toll, resulting in what many refer to as “Zoom fatigue.”
MinoritiesPosted by
Upworthy

Comedian's video explaining 'straight pride' is just perfect

When the city of Boston issued a permit for a "Straight Pride Parade" a few years ago, people world over rightfully wondered "who even asked for this?" The answer, unsurprisingly, was a bunch of conservative folks who supposedly wanted a special day to "celebrate the diverse history, culture, and contributions of the straight community." While the internet flooded went with tweets and memes roasting the mere idea of "Straight Pride," the best response of them all came from Brooklyn-based actor, writer, and comedian Eva Victor. In an incredibly hilarious satirical take on the ridiculous subject, Victor explored how a straight woman would explain the significance of a "Straight Pride" to her boyfriend and why she's so excited to take part in it.
Minoritiesmacaronikid.com

Local Pride Events and Pride Must Have's

🏳️‍🌈 Get a pride ice cream or a pride protein shake!. 🏳️‍🌈 Pride products (I love the boob shirt) Event Calendar for even more local events, there are too many to list here!
Relationshipsmacaronikid.com

Could you be a Macaroni Kid Publisher?

Are you a parent/grandparent who loves your community?. Are you constantly looking for things to do to entertain your kids?. Would you love to be able to work from home, enrich your community, and get fun perks for your family?. Be Your Own Boss & Work From Home - Join...
Video Gamesinspiyr.com

Are Video Games Bad For You?

What’s young, angry, and overweight, with low self-esteem and a million experience points? If the media is to be believed, the answer is “gamers.” News reports characterize video games as a youth phenomenon with no redeeming qualities – a distraction from school, work, and regular exercise that promotes violent and antisocial behavior. Certainly, gaming critics have cause for alarm; today’s teens and tweens are arguably the “gaming generation,” with 59-73% playing daily. And if gaming is a disease, it’s spreading – the average gamer is now 35 years old, with many gamers becoming parents themselves. Video games occupy a secure spot in American pop culture – one which parents and scientists alike aim to challenge.
Waco, TXPosted by
KCEN

"You are loved here in Waco" | Waco Pride Network's message of acceptance

WACO, Texas — June is pride month, a month dedicated to uplifting LGBTQ+ voices and to celebrate love, diversity and acceptance. The Waco Pride Network has been around just a few years and although they said there's been a surprising amount of support, they said there's still work to do to become a more inclusive community.
Travelcastleinsider.com

Why FastPass Might Not Come Back to Disney World As Soon As You Think

A LOT has changed at Disney World since the beginning of the year , and were starting to see the resort taking steps back toward what was considered normal pre closure. Recently, Disney World increased capacity , did away with temperature checks , began to reduce social distancing , and changed its face coverings policy . But there are still some Disney World programs that have not yet returned,...
Public Healthcastleinsider.com

Disney World’s Mask Policy For Theaters Has Changed — Here’s What It Looks Like Now

As Disney World and the rest of the country continues to return to normalcy, it seems like safety mandates are constantly changing . From seating more guests on rides to bringing back character dining and adding more pool chairs , Disney is steadily lifting all kinds of restrictions . This is especially apparent with its ever changing face mask policies . After recently making a HUGE update that...
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
WNAW

WOW! This Massive Berkshire Snapping Turtle Could Devour You (VIDEO)

If you love exploring and observing animals in nature, we're in one of the perfect times of year for this activity. Many members of local Facebook groups have been sharing a variety of photos and videos of animals in their natural habitats across Berkshire County and beyond. We've shared some of those posts and videos including bears, ticks, racoons and more.
singingrivermediagroup.com

Tips for Buying a Wedding Dress, Prom Dress, or Other Special Occasion Dress

(BBB) – Purchasing for the actual dress is a critical allotment of a wedding or prom. But appreciate many purchases with a huge trace – and high stakes – there’s loads that will presumably well walk mistaken. Purchasing for a wedding dress or prom dress can near with sudden costs, delayed orders, shock policies, and undesirable stress upfront of a huge occasion.
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Sigrid cries a lot in the studio

Sigrid cries "a lot" in the studio and lets out all of her emotions on stage. The 24-year-old Norwegian pop star felt like the Hulk when she performed at Glastonbury festival because she was bursting at the seams with "adrenaline and emotion".
Cell PhonesDesign Taxi

Sony’s 80s Video Picture Phone Could Have Survived If Virtual Calls Were A Thing

Image via Mike Mozart / Flickr (CC BY 2.0) Smartphones with advanced photography and videography capabilities are a dime a dozen these days, but such handheld devices were, of course, a rarity in the 80s. A new video by Matthew “Mat” Taylor of YouTube channel TechMoan travels far into the vault to recover one of these forgotten gems: the Sony PCT-15.
Worldculturewhisper.com

London's best fountains for summer splashing

On hot and muggy London days, there's nothing quite like dipping your feet into some cool, glorious water – or splashing around in a lovely fountain. In fact, it's the perfect summer activity. Just pack some swimwear and a towel – and you're off. Best for a kid-centric play fountain...
AnimalsAustralian News

I've always wondered: can I flush cat poo down the toilet?

This is an article from I've Always Wondered, a series where readers send in questions they'd like an expert to answer. Send your question to alwayswondered@theconversation.edu.au. Why can't I flush cat poo down the toilet? Diane, Sydney. When I was a teenager I owned a large dog, a German Shepherd....