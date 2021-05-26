You could be in Scruff's Pride video!

When the city of Boston issued a permit for a "Straight Pride Parade" a few years ago, people world over rightfully wondered "who even asked for this?" The answer, unsurprisingly, was a bunch of conservative folks who supposedly wanted a special day to "celebrate the diverse history, culture, and contributions of the straight community." While the internet flooded went with tweets and memes roasting the mere idea of "Straight Pride," the best response of them all came from Brooklyn-based actor, writer, and comedian Eva Victor. In an incredibly hilarious satirical take on the ridiculous subject, Victor explored how a straight woman would explain the significance of a "Straight Pride" to her boyfriend and why she's so excited to take part in it.