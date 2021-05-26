Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Woodlands, TX

Memorial Day fireworks, concert set for Sunday in Woodlands

By Jeff Forward
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents and visitors to The Woodlands this weekend will be treated to a fiery fireworks display of patriotism Sunday night as well as other events honoring military veterans. The township’s Memorial Day event is slated for 5-9 p.m. Sunday at Town Green Park, 2099 Lake Robbins Drive. Attendees can celebrate...

www.houstonchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
The Woodlands, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
The Woodlands, TX
Government
City
The Woodlands, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Fireworks Show#Central Park#Military Veterans#Live Music#Free Music#The U S Armed Services#Houstonchronicle Com#Latin#U S Marine Corps#Woodlands#Patriotism Sunday Night#Town Green Park#Strolling Entertainers#Lake#Lawn Chairs#Family Fun#Recreation Facebook Page#Home#Honor Recipients
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Society
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Iraq
Related
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “Incredible change happens in your life when you decide to take control of what you do have power over instead of craving control over what you don’t.” – Steve Maraboli | Here’s our pick of the top five things to do in The Woodlands this week:
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

The Weekly Rewind (May 9 - May 15)

THE WOODLANDS, TX - The news never stops in and around The Woodlands and Texas. Here are some of the most read stories from last week, May 9 - May 15. Our subject [last] week is quite a bit more than just a student athlete. To limit this individual to just two things she's gifted at would be selling her short. We'll get into her many talents in a little bit.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Bike The Woodlands Month returns with focus on kids, students

After a COVID-caused hiatus from activities in 2020, officials with the Bike The Woodlands Coalition are halfway through Bike The Woodlands Month and officials report the event has been successful so far in raising awareness of bicycling issues. Normally one of the more prolific monthly celebrations, Bike The Woodlands Month...
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Splash into Summer with a Movie Night at The Pavilion

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Celebrate the start of summer at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion with a screening of Finding Nemo on the venue’s 3 large LED screens Friday, May 28, 2021. All-in family four-packs start at $20 and include four tickets and popcorn. Lawn tickets include lawn chairs. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. movie. With its delightful cast of characters, beautiful animations and award nominated musical score by Thomas Newman, Finding Nemo is the perfect way to introduce kids to the arts while having a splashin’ good time!
The Woodlands, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center

The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. The crew and I recently went up the northern part of Houston where The Woodlands stands. The Woodlands is like a mini city, with its own bustling business center, parks and town centers, and quaint residential areas. I was particularly excited about the family-friendly activities and the shopping opportunities that The Woodlands is known for, and I was not disappointed at all.
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Woodlands Christian Families Gather for National Day of Prayer

THE WOODLANDS, TX - On Thursday, May 6, The Woodlands Christian Academy joined the nation to celebrate the 2021 National Day of Prayer. National Day of prayer exists to mobilize unified public prayer for America. This gathering was one of very few on-campus events that allowed for parents and guests to safely visit campus in the wake of COVID-19. The presentation centered around the 2021 theme - 'Lord, Pour Out Your Love, Life, and Liberty' - and allowed for TWCA to gather as a school community and lift up our nation with intentionality. The program was student-led with each speaker lending a scripture reading or prayer before guests broke into small groups to end the event.
The Woodlands, TXHouston Chronicle

Lifeguard staffing a priority for The Woodlands

Following a disjointed 2020 swimming pool season, officials at The Woodlands Township have rebuilt the lifeguard staff to pre-pandemic levels. Chris Nunes, the general manager of the township’s Parks and Recreation Department, said this year’s efforts to recruit, train lifeguards was much more normal compared to 2020. Last year, lifeguard training was halted by COVID restrictions before a full staffing level was achieved.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Woodlands Resort shifts to 'bubble' program amid COVID

The Woodlands has long been called a “bubble community” and now visitors to The Woodlands Resort can experience a luxury ‘bubble’ vacation after changes were made during months of COVID-induced closure during 2020. Similar to other large hotels in The Woodlands such as The Waterway Marriott Hotel and Convention Center,...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

The Woodlands Wine & Food Week returns

One of the most popular foodie events in the Houston region and The Woodlands returns this month, as officials from Wine & Food Week have announced a slate of events from late May through October. Normally a week-long fete of fine food and viticulture in early June each year, Wine...
Montgomery County, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

40th Anniversary Legacy Awards Luncheon For Community Assistance Center

THE WOODLANDS, TX - The Community Assistance Center hosted their 40th Anniversary Legacy Awards Luncheon Friday, May 14 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. The Legacy Luncheon honored various people and organizations for their service to the Community Assistance Center as well as their dedication to Montgomery County. Nelda Luce Blair emceed the event and Liz Murry was the keynote speaker. It was a great time of showcasing the great work that Community Assistance Center does in our community. From helping the homeless secure food, shelter and employment, to providing the community with various ways to stem the plight of those unable to help themselves, the exciting 40th Anniversary event was a milestone of an organization that dedicates its mission to giving hope to the hopeless.
The Woodlands, TXhellowoodlands.com

Woodlands Christian Students take a Journey through Broadway

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Christian Academy’s Fine Arts department presented “A Journey Through Broadway,” a thrilling musical featuring a live orchestra, exciting choreography, and songs from classic Broadway shows woven together through a creative story. Written and directed by theatre arts teacher Palvin Williams, the show was performed by middle and high school theatre arts students the weekend of May 7, 2021.
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

22 Overlyn Court

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 3320 Sq. Ft. One story Darling home in Grogan's Forest with incredible custom updates! Remodeled baths, new Pella windows, fresh interior paint, all new door hardware, added taller baseboards, Trane high efficiency A/C, re-landscaped yard and added pond, built out a/c space upstairs, and so much more! With no left side or rear neighbors, you'll love the extra privacy this home has to offer. Gated courtyard entry; formal dining (or flex space); open concept kitchen/breakfast/den; sun room off the kitchen with views of the serene fountain; spacious owner's retreat has a door to the backyard, relaxing bath and walk-in closet with built-ins; private study; two secondary bedrooms; a nature lover's dream backyard has a covered patio and lanai overlooking a peaceful pond; 3 car tandem garage with built-in shelving too!
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

15 Pale Dawn Place

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3980 Sq. Ft. Beautifully updated Tommy Bailey home on a cul-de-sac street in Cochran's Crossing! Located in the heart of the Woodlands, walking distance to Powell Elementary, and close to Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, parks, basketball and tennis courts, hike and bike trails! Oversized 3 car garage, Plantation shutters, all new carpet, freshly painted interior and exterior, two new furnaces and Trane a/c units (2019), and more! Open concept island kitchen with gas cooktop, double oven, breakfast bar and granite counters overlooks the breakfast room and den with dual sided fireplace; both formals; study with built-ins; owner's retreat down; four bedrooms and game room up; amazing storage; fenced yard with covered patio and Pebble-Tec pool with adjoining spa has new pump and heater!
The Woodlands, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Kyle Nix of Turnpike Troubadours in Concert at Dosey Doe: The Big Barn

Dosey Doe: The Big Barn in The Woodlands welcomes the country musician and fiddle player of Turnpike Troubadours, Kyle Nix, for a live performance. As we enter into the vaccination phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, medical experts still advise that we have a way to go before we achieve herd immunity and can safely resume pre-pandemic activities. In the meantime, you can remain vigilant in protecting yourself against the coronavirus by continuing to wear face masks when in public spaces, practice social distancing of at least six feet, limit your touching of surfaces, and frequently use hand sanitizer or soap and water to keep your hands clean.