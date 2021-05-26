Minnesota AG Keith Ellison gives address to League of Women Voters Edina
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison gave a keynote address to the League of Women Voters Edina last week, discussing voting rights and police reform. Ellison, who recently led the prosecution of Derek Chauvin, provided an update on his office’s work in the state and answered questions from attendees at LWVE’s annual meeting on May 20 over Zoom. The state’s lead lawyer divulged on matters such as the prosecution of Chauvin, the threat to voting rights for some Americans and more.www.hometownsource.com