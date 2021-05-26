Cancel
Activision says it’s banned over 350,000 accounts across multiple Call of Duty titles for ‘racist names or toxic behavior’

By Scott Duwe
dotesports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision posted a new anti-toxicity report today, revealing the steps that the company has taken to curb toxicity such as “racist names or toxic behavior” in Call of Duty. The company said it’s banned over 350,000 accounts in Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Call...

Online multiplayer video games have brought people from all over the world together, yet since its inception and drastic, exponential growth in popularity, in-game voice and text chats have been plagued by toxicity. The toxicity includes racist, sexist, xenophobic, homophobic and other slurs that cannot be tolerated in modern times. However, to address such toxicity in larger games has always been a difficult task due to the number of times it happens and the actual reports made. It requires either a dedicated team of persons to deal with the complaints or some sort of automated system. The Call of Duty franchise is one which has unfortunately historically been one of the more toxic franchises. Given the nature of the game, Activision and its developers have taken a strong stance against any form of toxicity in the game and are committed to removing toxic behavior, hate speech or embarrassment from their games.
