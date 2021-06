A Culpeper woman was recently charged with being an accessory to murder in the 2019 death of a Stanardsville man. The U.S. Marshalls Service on May 19 took Shemea Inez Penn, 33, into custody in Culpeper in the death of 37-year-old Brian Keith Dudley, according to a news release from Greene County Sheriff’s Office. She is the second to be charged in the case.