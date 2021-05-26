Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Blizzard confirms there will be no BlizzCon later this year, ‘global event’ planned for early 2022

By Scott Duwe
dotesports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be no in-person BlizzCon event later this year, Blizzard Entertainment confirmed today. A “global event” is being planned for early next year instead. BlizzCon 2020 was postponed and reimagined as BlizzConline earlier this year, so the news is not that much of a surprise to most but still a disappointment to many. But with the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, the company says it’s still not ready to host an in-person event just yet.

dotesports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard Entertainment#Ent#World Of Warcraft#November#Diablo#Event#Esports Pros#Today#In Person Gatherings#Fall#Company#Hosts#Oceans#Executive Producer#Pic#Artists#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Esports
News Break
Overwatch
Related
Video GamesOrange County Business Journal

No BlizzCon For 2nd Year

Video game maker Blizzard Entertainment in Irvine said today it will not be holding its popular BlizzCon fanfest in November, marking the second year in a row the in-person event has been canceled due to COVID-19. Instead, the company said it is planning a global event for the early part of next year, “combining an online show along the lines of our recent BlizzConline with smaller in-person gatherings, and we’ll share more as our plans come together.” BlizzConline, the online substitute for the annual in-person jamboree, was held in February.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Overwatch 2 cuts down PvP team size to five, Blizzard confirms

Blizzard has held a developer livestream for upcoming sequel Overwatch 2 as previously promised, and revealed a couple of big changes to the game's standard PvP mode. During the over two-and-a-half-hour broadcast—which included the game's new director Aaron Keller, Lead Hero Designer Geoff Goodman and Associate Art Director Dion Rogers—the studio confirmed that team size is being changed from the first game's six players per side to five. Those teams will still be made up of two support and two DPS chraracters, but only one member of the team will be able to take the Tank role.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Blizzard Will Not Be Holding A Physical BlizzCon In 2021

Blizzard Entertainment dropped a bit of a surprise announcement today as there will be no BlizzCon 2021 happening this year. At least, not in the physical sense. Those of you hoping for a return to Anaheim this year will have to wait until 2022, as the company revealed today they will not be holding an event this November due to the continued issues with the COVID-19 pandemic. While the country is slowly getting vaccinated, it seems the state of California isn't moving at the pace the company would like for them to actually start planning an event in a convention hall. It looks like the company will be aiming to do another BlizzConline event in 2022, but plans for that are super early so there are no more details than what we have here. You can read the statement below from Saralyn Smith, Executive Producer of BlizzCon.
Video GamesEngadget

Blizzard has canceled BlizzCon 2021

BlizzCon won’t return in 2021. Blizzard said on Wednesday the ongoing realities of the coronavirus pandemic make it too difficult to pull off the type of convention fans have come to expect from the studio. “Building an in-person BlizzCon is an epic and complex affair that takes many months of preparation… and ultimately we’re now past the point where we’d be able to develop the kind of event we’d want to create for you in November,” BlizzCon Executive Producer Saralyn Smith .
Video GamesPosted by
TechSpot

BlizzCon 2021 is canceled, BlizzConline returns early next year

Recap: BlizzCon 2021, originally scheduled in November, has been cancelled due to concerns over public health, as well as logistical complications, driven by the Covid-19 pandemic. The convention will instead be delayed to the start of 2022 and replaced by global online events similar to BlizzConline which took place earlier this year.
NFLmmo-champion.com

BlizzCon and Our Latest Plans - No BlizzCon This Year

Yeah, I personally don't think it's a conspiracy. It is much simpler!. If you can't even be honest to yourself why should we, other forum goers, believe anything you say? You have all these excuses for why it isn't a pandemic, why it is fake, why things were made up, etc, etc. That is a conspiracy you are trying to push and one you wholeheartedly believe. Not once have I ever implied the pandemic shouldn't end which is again further proof you are pushing a conspiracy and don't want to accept the truth.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Blizzard – Don’t Expect BlizzCon This Year

Saralyn Smith, Executive Producer of BlizzCon at Blizzard Entertainment, has taken to the official site with a new blog post to share the team’s plans regarding the company’s yearly in-person gathering. As guidelines in California around in-person gatherings continue to evolve and the status of the pandemic fluctuates around the...
Video Gameshearthstonetopdecks.com

No Offline Blizzcon in 2021, But We’ll Have An Online Event Early In 2022

Sadly, offline BlizzCon has been canceled for the second year in a row. Once again, Blizzard had to make this decision early, since there’s no telling how huge in-person gatherings will look like in a few months. Planning for such a huge event has to start very early, so it makes more sense to simply not do it than to prepare it and then have to make some major last-minute changes or even cancel it right before it starts.
Video GamesGamespot

Overwatch Lead Character Artist Leaves Blizzard After 12 Years

After 12 years at Blizzard Entertainment, Overwatch's lead character artist Renaud Galand has left the company to "embark on a new exciting adventure." Galand shared the news in a lengthy Instagram post featuring a photo of his badge with the words "Team 4" on it, a reference to the internal team within Blizzard responsible for developing the Overwatch franchise.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Real Reason Blizzard Won't Have BlizzCon In 2021

The coronavirus pandemic has had a massive effect on the gaming industry. Between games being pushed back and events being canceled or changed entirely, it's safe to say that the past year has looked very different for a lot of communities. Blizzard ultimately decided that BlizzCon won't be coming in 2021 for the same reasons.
Video Gamesvg247.com

BlizzCon 2021 cancelled, replaced with digital and physical 2022 event

Blizzard has canceled its BlizzCon 2021 live event, citing concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic, but plans to host a physical and digital event early in 2022. We saw BlizzCon 2020 canceled and replaced with an online-only event due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the same fate has befallen Blizzard’s planned BlizzCon 2021 event, too. Up until now, the company has been fairly quiet about its plans for this year’s event, but now citing “ongoing complexities and uncertainties of the pandemic,” we know it’s not going to happen.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

WoW The Burning Crusade Classic Launches

Today will mark the release of World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic, an expansion pack for the old-school version of the popular MMORPG from Blizzard Entertainment. Today marks the launch of World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic, the expansion for WoW Classic which recreates the original version of this MMORPG.
Video GamesPosted by
TheStreet

Adventurers Gather At The Dark Portal, The Gateway Between Azeroth And Outland, In Blizzard Entertainment's World Of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Dark Portal has opened once again, and beyond it lies a timeless era of adventure. Beginning today, World of Warcraft players will rediscover the wondrous landscapes and mythic challenges awaiting them in the shattered realm of Outland as Burning Crusade Classic ™ , Blizzard Entertainment's authentic recreation of the legendary first World of Warcraft ® expansion, launches around the globe.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

EA announces date for Battlefield reveal

The new Battlefield will be officially shown for the first time next week. Since the release of Battlefield V at the end of 2018, we have been anticipating its successor, probably titled Battlefield 6. The next Battlefield has captivated a number of players in recent weeks due to leaks, rumors, and an official presentation that appeared to be delayed.
Video GamesDestructoid

E3 fan registration is open, ESA confirms Square Enix and Capcom stream dates

Mystery stream: Square Enix is June 13, Capcom is June 14. Does it feel like E3 yet? With all the news popping up, it definitely does at this point. So, some stream news!. First up, the ESA has confirmed this morning that they are opening up fan registrations today. Basically you head to the E3 site, register, and you’ll gain access to the online “portal and app.” What are the benefits of this?
Video GamesDen of Geek

World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic: Best Addons to Download

While part of the appeal of World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic is the chance to relive one of the best expansions in WoW history, the truth of the matter is that World of Warcraft has improved in some significant ways in the 14 years since Burning Crusade was first released. The ideal WoW experience is arguably somewhere between “Classic” design and modern innovations.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Crysis Remastered Trilogy confirmed for PC and consoles later this year

After teasing what many of us believed to be a Crysis 2 remaster last week, Crytek has now revealed that it'll actually be releasing the entire three-game shooter series as the Crysis Remastered Trilogy later this year. The collection will comprise of remastered versions of all three games including last...