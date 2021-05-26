Blizzard confirms there will be no BlizzCon later this year, ‘global event’ planned for early 2022
There will be no in-person BlizzCon event later this year, Blizzard Entertainment confirmed today. A “global event” is being planned for early next year instead. BlizzCon 2020 was postponed and reimagined as BlizzConline earlier this year, so the news is not that much of a surprise to most but still a disappointment to many. But with the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, the company says it’s still not ready to host an in-person event just yet.dotesports.com