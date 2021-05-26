Really Going Through It: This 5th Grader Is Sobbing Uncontrollably On The Bus While Listening To The Chicks’ Cover Of ‘Landslide’ After She Got A 78% On Her Math Test

I think one of the greatest fears from parents today is that somehow, in the mess of everyday life, they’re going to do something major (or maybe even something minor) that will totally mess up their kid. You know, like the moment you slammed your hands on the steering wheel when your kid told you on the way to school that they forgot their lunch at home (for the third time this week) or when you sent them to school with chocolate milk dried on their face, and found out 3 weeks later that it was picture day.