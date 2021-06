The state dropped its case against a Fredericksburg-area restaurateur that defied orders to comply with Gov. Ralph Northam’s coronavirus pandemic protocols. The move comes after Spotsylvania County Circuit Court Judge Richard Rigual in March ruled in favor of the restaurant after the stated tried to shut it down for defying Northam’s Executive order which, among other things, ordered restaurants to operate at 50% capacity, prevent anyone from bellying up to the bar, and to require customers and employees wear masks.