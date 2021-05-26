Alex Highsmith Says Rookie Quincy Roche Is ‘Willing To Work, Eager To Learn’
The Pittsburgh Steelers seemingly got a steal in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft in outside linebacker Quincy Roche. Now the Miami product by way of Temple is participating in his first set of OTA practices as of this week. After Wednesday’s OTA practice, Steelers’ second-year outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was asked about Roche and what he’s seen out of him so far in the limited time he’s been around him.steelersdepot.com