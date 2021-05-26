Alex Highsmith Says Rookie Quincy Roche Is ‘Willing To Work, Eager To Learn’

The 13th iteration of the 2021 NFL schedule was perfectly playable. It had been put through all the checks of the 70-game Key Games Chart and rest-disparity metric and the strategic placement of the asterisked Green Bay games and the early Brady-Belichick mega-game. But when the league’s six-person schedule team met by Zoom on Friday, May 7—every meeting of the team over the 17-week construction of the new slate was over Zoom—Senior VP of broadcasting Howard Katz told the group: “We got the weekend. Let’s take one more shot.”