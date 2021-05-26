Community pools to open on staggered schedule, offers lifeguard hiring incentives

A lifeguard shortage is threatening to delay summer fun at Tulsa Parks community pools heading into Memorial Day weekend.

All City pools were scheduled to open on June 5, but due to a lack of qualified lifeguards, pools will now open on a staggered schedule.

Starting on June 7, for the first two weeks, the tentative pool opening schedule is as follows:

Whiteside Pool – Open Mondays and Thursdays

Berry Pool – Open Tuesdays and Fridays

Lacy Pool – Open Wednesdays

McClure Pool – Open Fridays

This schedule is subject to change at a moment’s notice. With fewer staff members, some areas or amenities may be closed and unavailable at certain times. If more lifeguards are hired, more pools will be open at the same time.

“The pandemic created a perfect storm when it comes to recruiting for these summer jobs,” said Anna America, the City’s Chief of Culture and Recreation. “Our most successful recruiting efforts are at our local high schools, but we haven’t been able to host job fairs or get in touch with our younger generations who are looking for summer employment.”

Tulsa Parks must have 36 lifeguards to be considered fully staffed. As a hiring incentive, Mayor Bynum approved a $150 signing bonus at the end of the first week and an additional $250 at the end of the season for new hires.

Applicants need to be a strong swimmer, at least 16 years old, and be certified in Red Cross Lifeguarding, CPR for Pro-Rescuer, and First Aid. YWCA Lifeguarding certification also is accepted. Lifeguards who would like to teach American Red Cross swim lessons need to have Water Safety Instructor certification.

If an applicant is not certified, they can work with the City’s Aquatics Coordinator to acquire certification.

To apply, call Nick Pond, at (918) 596-2526 or email him at npond@cityoftulsa.org.

