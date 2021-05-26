Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Community pools to open on staggered schedule, offers lifeguard hiring incentives

By Emily Farris
Posted by 
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OeTBF_0aCDXsAh00

A lifeguard shortage is threatening to delay summer fun at Tulsa Parks community pools heading into Memorial Day weekend.

All City pools were scheduled to open on June 5, but due to a lack of qualified lifeguards, pools will now open on a staggered schedule.

Starting on June 7, for the first two weeks, the tentative pool opening schedule is as follows:

  • Whiteside Pool – Open Mondays and Thursdays
  • Berry Pool – Open Tuesdays and Fridays
  • Lacy Pool – Open Wednesdays
  • McClure Pool – Open Fridays

This schedule is subject to change at a moment’s notice. With fewer staff members, some areas or amenities may be closed and unavailable at certain times. If more lifeguards are hired, more pools will be open at the same time.

“The pandemic created a perfect storm when it comes to recruiting for these summer jobs,” said Anna America, the City’s Chief of Culture and Recreation. “Our most successful recruiting efforts are at our local high schools, but we haven’t been able to host job fairs or get in touch with our younger generations who are looking for summer employment.”

Tulsa Parks must have 36 lifeguards to be considered fully staffed. As a hiring incentive, Mayor Bynum approved a $150 signing bonus at the end of the first week and an additional $250 at the end of the season for new hires.

Applicants need to be a strong swimmer, at least 16 years old, and be certified in Red Cross Lifeguarding, CPR for Pro-Rescuer, and First Aid. YWCA Lifeguarding certification also is accepted. Lifeguards who would like to teach American Red Cross swim lessons need to have Water Safety Instructor certification.

If an applicant is not certified, they can work with the City’s Aquatics Coordinator to acquire certification.

To apply, call Nick Pond, at (918) 596-2526 or email him at npond@cityoftulsa.org.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
1K+
Followers
648
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Staff#Incentives#Free Schools#Community Schools#Staff Members#Red Cross Lifeguarding#Cpr#Pro Rescuer#First Aid#American Red Cross#Facebook Follow#Pools#Wednesdays Mcclure Pool#Open Fridays#Qualified Lifeguards#Summer Employment#Applicants#Job Fairs#Memorial Day Weekend#Daily Newsletters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Jobs
Related
Tulsa, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa Parks Hosting 'Cost Recovery' Workshops To Determine Recreation Program Pricing

Tulsa Parks is hosting a series of workshops meant to engage community members in the development of recreation program pricing. "Tulsa Parks has engaged the services of GreenPlay, a nationally renowned parks and recreation management consulting firm to assist in developing a Department Cost Recovery Philosophy and Policy based on our community’s values for recreation programs and park services," the department says on its "Lets Talk Tulsa Parks" page. "This model... will assist us in developing a proactive and fiscally responsible process for program pricing."
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Tulsa Transit, THD Partnering To Encourage Tulsans To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Tulsa Transit is partnering with the Health Department to encourage more Tulsans to get vaccinated. The program gives free rides to people who use the bus to get their first and second doses. This new partnership with Tulsa Transit and the health department not only gives more access to the vaccine, it doesn’t cost taxpayers a dime.
Osage, OKKTUL

Osage Casinos raising minimum wage, offering $1,000 sign-on bonus

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage Casinos announced Monday that it's raising the minimum wage for hourly employees to $12 an hour and offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus to select positions. The wage increase goes into effect immediately for current employees. The company says it seeks to hire new employees in...
Tulsa, OKtulsaschools.org

East Central High School

On June 8, 2021, Tulsans will vote on the 2021 Bond for Tulsa Public Schools, a $414 million investment in Tulsa children. Proposition 4 of the bond package dedicates $19.9 million to increasing access to programs with proven success in preparing students for college and careers, including early childhood education, dual language learning opportunities, and postsecondary career education.
Oklahoma City, OKBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Inhofe wants to give police $7.5 million for mental health training

Less than a week after a man who said he was mentally ill was killed by Oklahoma City police, Sen. Jim Inhofe announced legislation that would boost mental health training for law enforcement. On Friday morning at the Tulsa Police Officers’ Memorial, the Republican senator told a small group of...
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Tulsa Post

Start tomorrow? Tulsa companies hiring immediately

These companies in Tulsa are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. High Paying Sales Position - Will Train - Work From Home; 2. LICENSED LIFE & HEALTH AGENT * WORK REMOTE * NO COLD CALLING; 3. Work From Home Sales Rep Full-Time or Part-Time; 4. Inbound Sales Representatives - Remote; 5. Insurance Sales, Licensed Agents Stability!; 6. CSR & SALES REPS NEEDED- Remote/Virtual Role; 7. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 8. Remote Call Center Representative; 9. Adult Protective Services Specialist - Remote Work - Must reside in Tulsa, OK Area; 10. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote;