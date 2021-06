Deshaun Watson is still under investigation by the NFL while facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct. It remains to be seen if and when he'll return to the field. The Pro Bowl quarterback has not yet been suspended amid his legal situation, however, so he could technically report to Texans OTAs in preparation for the 2021 season. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Watson will do no such thing, as the QB intends to skip the voluntary offseason program and still wants to be traded.