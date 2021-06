MIDDLETOWN, NJ – In memory of fallen law enforcement officers, the Middletown Township Police Department (MTPD) held its annual Police Memorial Service at 11 AM on Friday, May 14th during National Police Week. The service was held at the Middletown Police Memorial, located at the corner of Kings Highway and Route 35. The memorial honored the 61 police officers who served the MTPD, five of them being K-9s. The service began with a Call to Order and the Pledge of Allegiance. Father Luigi Hargain and Deacon Martin McMahon led the ceremony with an invocation. Police Chief R. Craig Weber and Mayor Tony Perry delivered speeches at the event, and Deputy Chief Robert Stefanski read the names of Middletown's deceased officers. Members of the VFW Post 2179 laid down a wreath while bagpipers from the New Jersey State Police played music.