Delaware County man charged after crashing into state police cruiser on I-78 as he tried to outrun cops, police report

State police have charged a Delaware County man with aggravated assault and related charges after he allegedly tried to outrun police who sought to pull him over for a traffic violation Monday night on Interstate 78 in Weisenberg Township.

Mohamed Diouhe Diallo, 27, of Yeadon, was near mile marker 42 on I-78 East at 9:27 p.m. Monday when police tried to stop him for violations in a construction zone, authorities say.

Instead of slowing his Dodge Challenger, Diallo accelerated, police allege. Eventually, police say, he rear-ended a marked state police vehicle, damaging his sports car and forcing him to stop.

Diallo was arrested and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest for an injury suffered in the collision. The trooper whose vehicle was hit by Diallo suffered minor injuries, police say.

Diallo has been charged with aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, careless driving, and other traffic-related offenses.

He is free on $25,000 bail.