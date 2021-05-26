Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Pot-shots politically driven, Games to go ahead - IOC VP

By Ossian Shine
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XShM7_0aCDXRXC00
International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound poses in his office in Montreal, Quebec, Canada February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

Some pot-shots being levelled at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are "political posturing" IOC vice-president Dick Pound told Reuters on Wednesday, insisting the beleaguered extravaganza should and would go ahead in July.

The only question mark was the matter of fans on site, Pound said, but that was "kind of an operational detail" and not crucial to the whole concept of the staging.

Japanese newspaper publisher Asahi Shimbun, an official partner of the Tokyo Olympics, had in an editorial earlier on Wednesday called for them to be cancelled. read more

The newspaper, often critical of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, later said it remained committed to being a partner but that its editorial division had its independent mission.

Doctors' associations have protested their staging, investors have talked up the benefits of shelving them, and maverick businessmen such as Masayoshi Son have called for them to be scrapped. read more

"Some of this will be political posturing," Pound said in a telephone call. "When are the elections? October, November this year... so some of this may be back-swing for electoral positions after the fact."

Several polls have shown the majority of the public is opposed to holding the Games this summer, concerned about tens of thousands of athletes and officials descending on a country where vaccinations have proceeded slowly.

Pound said he was surprised at the slow roll-out of vaccinations, and also was confused by the state of emergency.

"The Japanese when they take something on they are very organised, very efficient and very effective in delivering it and this vaccine thing for some reason or other they haven't, and I don't know what the glitch is," he said.

SPOOKED BY OLYMPICS

Just over 5% of Japan has received vaccinations, and it has recorded about 719,000 infections and 12,394 deaths. The Japan Olympic Committee is expected to start inoculating their delegation from June 1.

"The thing that has puzzled me... the state of emergency they have declared," Pound added. "It's called an emergency except all the restaurants and bars in Ginza are still open."

A professor of public health and adviser to the New Zealand government on Tuesday said going ahead with the Games would be "absurd". read more

The United States issued an advisory against travel to Japan, but the next day the White House said it stood by Japan's decision to hold the Games as planned, and Pound says he is not surprised by mixed messages. read more

"People get spooked around Olympic time," he said. "In Los Angeles in 1984 there was all kinds of earnest speculation about the number of Olympic athletes in LA who were going to die during the Games as a result of the smog.

"In Rio (2016) it was Zika, not withstanding it wasn't the season and wasn't the place for Zika... all kinds of people were taking that to heart.

"The government and public health authorities are in constant contact as are we at the IOC and the science-based conclusions are all of this can happen without any significant risk," he said.

"If you're a Japanese citizen or resident there are all kinds of things you can do that we know are effective in prevention of spreading the virus: social distancing, the masks and so on. And for that matter staying away. Don't go to Tokyo.

"All these mitigate in favour of going ahead. If we are relying on the scientific basis for all this I am onside with that and I support going ahead with the Games unless there is some huge unforeseen happening that nobody presently anticipates."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
152K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Masayoshi Son
Person
Dick Pound
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ioc#New Zealand Government#Ioc#Political Party#Liberal Party#Japanese#Liberal Democratic Party#The White House#Political Posturing#Electoral Positions#Maverick Businessmen#Social Distancing#Vice President Dick Pound#Olympic Athletes#Investors#Earnest Speculation#July#November#Mixed Messages#Pot Shots Politically
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Public Healthrockydailynews.com

IOC VP backlash, after saying Olympics are on despite COVID-19

John Coates made the statement a few days ago. He repeated what the IOC and local organizers have been staying, but his tone was defiant and has stirred things up. If John Coates was trying to stir controversy, he succeeded. An International Olympic Committee vice president, Coates was asked a...
WorldUS News and World Report

Games Will Go Ahead Even Under State of Emergency - IOC Official

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Tokyo Olympics will go ahead even if the city is under a state of emergency due to COVID-19, a top Olympic official said on Friday, underscoring the challenges facing organisers of the pandemic-hit Games. With just nine weeks until the Games get underway, the International Olympic Committee...
SportsBirmingham Star

Tokyo 2020 Games will be safe for everyone, says IOC

Tokyo [Japan], May 21 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Coordination Commission Chair John Coates on Friday said that the upcoming Tokyo Olympics will be safe for everyone and the organisers are now fully in "operational delivery mode."The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23-August 8 this year after getting postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Sportsnewsatw.com

Tokyo Olympic Games: When are they and will they go ahead?

The Tokyo Olympics are due to start in less than two months, despite a surge of Covid cases in Japan. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) insists the games will go ahead, even though Tokyo is currently under a state of emergency. When and where are the Olympics?. They were postponed...
Sportsdailyjournal.net

The Latest: IOC VP: Olympics held despite state of emergency

TOKYO — The IOC vice president in charge of the Tokyo Olympics says the games will open in just over two months even if the city and other parts of Japan are under a state of emergency because of rising coronavirus cases. John Coates spoke on a virtual hookup with...
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
AFP

IOC veteran Pound says Tokyo Games 'a go'

The International Olympic Committee's longest serving member assured Thursday that the Tokyo Games are "a go," as IOC officials huddled with local organizers for online talks. But it "would not put the entire international sports system or the Olympic movement in dire straits," Pound assured.
Sportsswimswam.com

Tokyo 2020 Round-Up: IOC Offers Medical Help to Japan Ahead of Games

The International Olympic Committee suggested that each national bring medical staff in order to assist those supplied by Japan at the Games. With the Olympic Games set to kick off at the end of July, preparations for the Games are beginning in all sports, not just in swimming. In this series, SwimSwam looks at some of the leading news from outside of swimming as athletes around the world continue to prepare and qualify for the rescheduled Olympic Games which are due to begin in Tokyo on July 23rd, and Paralympic Games, which are scheduled to begin August 24th.
Worldswimswam.com

State Of Emergency Ki Condition Me Bhi Olympic Games Honge – IOC

COVID-19 ke chalte agar city state of emergency ke under bhi hogi to bhi Tokyo Olympic Games honge, Friday ko top Olympic official ne kaha, pandemic-hit Games ke organisers ke challenges ko underscore karte huye. Game ko start hone mei dirf 9 weeks hi hai, International Olympic Committee japan mei...
SportsPosted by
UPI News

IOC's call for 'sacrifice' angers Japanese public ahead of Tokyo Olympics

May 24 (UPI) -- The International Olympic Committee is drawing rebuke in Japan after senior officials said the Tokyo Olympics should go ahead as planned despite the ongoing surge in COVID-19. Japanese commenters on social media platforms say that IOC President Thomas Bach and Vice President John Coates are disregarding Japanese public opinion and forcing the Summer Games to be held despite opposition, The Guardian reported Monday.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC now in 'delivery mode' for Tokyo Games, says Team GB head

Olympic organisers are fully focused on delivering the Tokyo Games and there is no internal debate on whether they will happen, Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said on Monday. England sits on an IOC National Olympic Committee working group that met virtually on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last...
Sports104.1 WIKY

Olympics-IOC still ironing out medical needs for teams at Tokyo Games

BERLIN (Reuters) – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is still ironing out details of a policy by which national teams fly in additional medical staff for the Tokyo Olympics so as not to burden Japan which is struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. The IOC’s coordination commission chief John...
SportsWashington Times

IOC member: Cancellation of Tokyo Summer Games 'essentially off the table'

A member of the International Olympic Committee said canceling the Tokyo Summer Games is “essentially off the table” even as Japan battles a wave of COVID-19 cases in major cities and the State Department warns Americans not to travel to the host nation. IOC Member Dick Pound, speaking to CNN,...
Healthohionewstime.com

Japan’s vaccine promotion ahead of the Olympics seems too late | News

Tokyo — It may be too few or too late. It’s subdued as Japan is rushing to catch up with the frustratingly slow vaccination drive within two months of the Summer Olympics, a year behind the coronavirus pandemic. The Olympics are “Tokyo” as 15,000 foreign athletes and tens of thousands...
Healthenmnews.com

Japan Opens Mass Vaccine Centers 2 Months Before Olympics

Tokyo OlympicsWatch all the action from the Tokyo Games Live on NBC Tokyo Olympics Japan Opens Mass Vaccine Centers 2 Months Before Olympics In Osaka, the hardest-hit city in the country, dozens began lining up before the inoculation center opened early Monday By Mari Yamaguchi • Published May 24, 2021 Carl Court/Getty Images.
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Yes. Tokyo Olympics are 'a go' despite opposition, pandemic

TOKYO — Will the postponed Tokyo Olympics open despite rising opposition and the pandemic?. The answer is almost certainly "yes." Senior International Olympic Committee member Richard Pound was emphatic in an interview with a British newspaper. "Barring Armageddon that we can't see or anticipate, these things are a go," Pound...