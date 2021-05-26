Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

An unlikely “Million Dollar Wound”

By Administrator
Pickens County Progress
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonnis Fields is pictured here with an M-3 Halftrack. Although not as "glamorous" as a tank, the halftrack was an integral part of any armored division and was often fitted with .30 or .50 caliber machine guns for assault support. The one seen here has been converted to a "self-propelled gun." Halftracks also ferried infantry troops to combat zones and evacuated the wounded from the battlefield.

pickensprogressonline.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
World War II
Related
Militarygettysburgmuseumofhistory.com

Original WWII German WAR MERIT CROSS 1ST CLASS, 1939 WITH SWORDS Brought Home By A U.S. Veteran Certified

Original WWII German WAR MERIT CROSS 1ST CLASS, 1939 WITH SWORDS Brought Home By A U.S. Veteran Certified. The War Merit Cross was instituted by Adolf Hitler on October 18TH 1939, in two classes with both classes issued, with and without swords, for award to military personnel and civilians, including females and foreigners, for exemplary service and/or bravery in Germany’s war effort, in a non-combatant role. The addition of swords to the award signified bravery while awards without swords were bestowed for service. Die struck, alloy construction bravery award with silver finish is in the form of a Maltese style cross with a circular centerpiece with an embossed, canted, swastika encircled by an oak-leave wreath to the obverse. The swords, indicating bravery, emanated upwards between the arms of the cross. The background field of the obverse centerpiece is smooth while the arms of the cross have a pebbled background field with raised, smooth, outer edges. The plain, reverse has a soldered, solid style hinge, a broad, tapered, vertical pin and soldered catch is intact. The reverse pin is nicely marked maker code “4” for maker Steinhauer & Lück, Lüdenscheid in overall in good condition. In typical U.S. Veteran bring-back condition. Gettysburg Museum Certified (COA) provided. 100% Guaranteed to be authentic. Sold for historic purposes only. See our other pieces on our web site. Also note when browsing our web site there are several pages of items, at the bottom of the list look for other page numbers. VERY NICE MKER MARKED! don’t miss it!
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

Pay please! 27 million dead in the Union of Soviet Republics

The largest military operation in history began 80 years ago: With 3.6 million soldiers, Germany’s National Socialist regime launched the attack on the Soviet Union on a front length of over 2,000 kilometers. In the ensuing part of World War II, which ended with Germany’s surrender in 1945, 27 million Soviet citizens died, including 3.3 million prisoners of war in German camps. Between 7 and 10 million people died of starvation. From the beginning the war was planned as a war of extermination.
Militaryconservativeangle.com

Warlords and Militias Love This Killer Russian 'Gun'

Once used against jets, the ZU-23 is now more likely to be used by warlords and militias than by armies. Here’s What You Need to Know: In conflicts dominated by militias and paramilitary groups, the ZU-23’s truck-mounted future is secure. The ZU-23 is a beast of a gun. The ZU-23...
MilitaryTime

The Untold Story of a Secret Unit of Heroic Jewish Commandos in World War II

Garrett is the author of the new book X Troop: The Secret Jewish Commandos of World War Two. She is director of the Jewish Studies Center at Hunter College. As we approach the 80th anniversary of America’s entry into World War II, it can sometimes seem as if we know all the stories that there are to know about the conflict. But this assumption underestimates the scope and complexity of one of the most destructive episodes in human history. New details are emerging all the time, as declassified files come to light and remaining survivors come forward to share their memories—and their secrets.
Societyasumetech.com

Because of a in Paris killed diplomats .. Germany witnessed a blood bath

Between November 9 and 10, 1938, Germany experienced acts of violence, die die the Jewish population of the country and their property. These acts of violence, known as Kristallnacht or Kristallnacht, resulted in the murder of dozen of Jews and the arrest of more than 30,000 others. Meanwhile, thousands of Jewish shops and churches were set on fire and destroyed by angry Nazi fanatics after the German diplomat Ernst vom Rath in Paris was murdered by a German-Jewish teenager of Polish descent.
Europethepassivevoice.com

June 10, 1942: The Lidice Massacre

The village of Lidice was located in the Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia (present-day Czech Republic) during WWII. In reprisal for the assassination of a Nazi official in the Spring of 1942, Adolf Hitler ordered the assassination of all men in Lidice, aged 16 and older. The women and children were taken to concentration camps or gassed, and the village of Lidice was destroyed.
Europealbuquerqueexpress.com

The Nazis worst crimes on Soviet soil

Nazi Germany and its allies sought to destroy the Soviet population on a monstrous scale. Thousands of towns and villages in the USSR were completely wiped out, together with their inhabitants. The war waged by Nazi Germany against the Soviet Union was one of annihilation. If in the occupied Western...