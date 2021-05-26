An unlikely “Million Dollar Wound”

Original WWII German WAR MERIT CROSS 1ST CLASS, 1939 WITH SWORDS Brought Home By A U.S. Veteran Certified. The War Merit Cross was instituted by Adolf Hitler on October 18TH 1939, in two classes with both classes issued, with and without swords, for award to military personnel and civilians, including females and foreigners, for exemplary service and/or bravery in Germany’s war effort, in a non-combatant role. The addition of swords to the award signified bravery while awards without swords were bestowed for service. Die struck, alloy construction bravery award with silver finish is in the form of a Maltese style cross with a circular centerpiece with an embossed, canted, swastika encircled by an oak-leave wreath to the obverse. The swords, indicating bravery, emanated upwards between the arms of the cross. The background field of the obverse centerpiece is smooth while the arms of the cross have a pebbled background field with raised, smooth, outer edges. The plain, reverse has a soldered, solid style hinge, a broad, tapered, vertical pin and soldered catch is intact. The reverse pin is nicely marked maker code “4” for maker Steinhauer & Lück, Lüdenscheid in overall in good condition. In typical U.S. Veteran bring-back condition. Gettysburg Museum Certified (COA) provided. 100% Guaranteed to be authentic. Sold for historic purposes only. See our other pieces on our web site. Also note when browsing our web site there are several pages of items, at the bottom of the list look for other page numbers. VERY NICE MKER MARKED! don’t miss it!