Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

Click It to Avoid A Ticket before Memorial Day weekend

By Administrator
Pickens County Progress
 28 days ago

Seat belt, speed limits, and other laws to be enforced. (ATLANTA) State troopers and local law enforcement are asking everyone to make the summer travel season a safe one this year by remembering to click their seat belt or risk being handed a ticket. With many Georgians expected to be...

pickensprogressonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Distracted Driving#Georgians#The Georgia State Patrol#Office Of Highway Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Forsyth County, GAsky963.com

Twenty People killed in Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Crashes

Troopers and local law enforcement investigated 17 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 20 deaths across Georgia during the Memorial Day holiday travel period. The 78-hour holiday period began Friday, May 28, at 6pm and ended Monday, May 31, at 11:59pm. Statewide, Georgia State Troopers investigated 424 traffic crashes that resulted in 277 injuries. Troopers also investigated 11 fatal crashes which resulted in 11 traffic deaths. Local agencies reporting nine traffic deaths during the holiday period were: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (2), Dalton Police Department, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (2), Hall County Sheriff’s Office (3), and Savannah Police Department. In addition to the traffic crash investigations, State Troopers and Motor Carrier Officers arrested 361 people for driving under the influence, while issuing 12,146 citations, and 11,643 warnings. Citations included 694 Distracted Driving, 1,208 Seat Belt, 255 Child Restraint, and 43 Move Over violations. These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change any time after the holiday travel period.
Huntley, ILmchenrycountyblog.com

Huntley Police Reports on Memorial Day Weekend Enhanced Enforcement

Huntley, IL – The Huntley Police Department today announced it issued 11 citations during the recent Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement period. Below is a breakdown of citations issued. Seat belt violations 4. Speeding violations 4. Operating a vehicle while using an electronic communication. device. Improper passing of...
Mchenry County, ILmchenrycountyblog.com

Over Memorial Day Weekend, Sheriff’s Deputies Nab Eleven Not Wearing Seat Belts, Plus Issue 131 Other Violations

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office announces Memorial Day Holiday “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Mobilization Results. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office joined other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities by cracking down on unbuckled motorists and impaired drivers during the Memorial Day holiday.
Amarillo, TXkgncnewsnow.com

Click It Or Ticket Campaign

The 2021 ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign was a success again this year. 219 seat belt citations, 14 child restraint citations, 92 speeding citations and 15 distracted driving citations. The Amarillo Police Department also gave out 238 warnings. APD received a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation to fund...
Seward County, KSLiberal First

15 seatbelt citations handed out during CLICK IT OR TICKET

The use of seatbelts is incredibly important for vehicle drivers and their passengers and recently, the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, along with other area law enforcement, completed the Click It or Ticket campaign, which took place from May 21 through 31. The purpose of the campaign is to remind people...
Nebraska Stateruralradio.com

Law Enforcement Agencies Wrap Up Recent Click It or Ticket Campaign

Nebraska State Troopers and Scottsbluff Police both participated in the annual “Click it or Ticket” seat belt enforcement campaign that ran from May 24th through June 6th. During the campaign, Troopers cited 24 individuals for no seat belt and 7 for child safety seat violations, and Scottsbluff officers issued 8 seat belt citations and three child safety seat violations.
Hall County, NEGrand Island Independent

‘Click It or Ticket’ nets 48 violations

Thanks to grant funding, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office participated in the “Click It or Ticket” mobilization May 24 through June 6. Over the course of the 2021 Click It or Ticket mobilization, which coincided with Memorial Day weekend, multiple arrests were made and citations issued, totaling 48:. — 27...
Buffalo County, NEKearney Hub

Buffalo County deputies work overtime on Click It or Ticket campaign

KEARNEY — Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputies participating in the Click It or Ticket mobilization selective traffic enforcement campaign May 24-June 6 had 206 traffic contacts. Twenty-six citations were issued for various traffic violations and 180 warning/defect cards were issued for various infractions. During the campaign there were four citations for...
Colorado Springs, COFort Morgan Times

Statewide Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement cites 2,123 drivers

As summer travel picks up again, the Colorado Department of Transportation and 63 law enforcement agencies throughout Colorado partnered for the largest statewide Click It or Ticket enforcement period of the year. The period ran from Monday, May 24, until Sunday, June 6. A total of 2,123 drivers were cited during the enforcement, including 58 drivers who had an improperly restrained child under the age of 15 in their vehicle.
Westport, TNwestportlocalpress.com

Westport Police Only Found 6 Seat Belt Violations during Click It or Ticket Campaign

As previously announced, the Westport Police Department recently participated in the Connecticut Department of Transportation’s Click it or Ticket Campaign. This enforcement and awareness campaign ran in the days leading up to the Memorial Day weekend. Our department is very pleased with our individual results. Despite the significant increase in...
Pittsburg, KSMorning Sun

Pittsburg police issue more than 60 citations during ‘Click It Or Ticket’

PITTSBURG, Kan. — From May 21 to 31, the Pittsburg Police Department participated in the 2021 Kansas “Click It Or Ticket” campaign, conducting overtime saturation patrols to aggressively enforce occupant restraint, texting, impaired driving, and other traffic laws. Overtime was paid through a Kansas Department of Transportation grant. Officers conducted...
Traffic AccidentsMarshall Independent

Tips for choosing the first car for your teen to drive

When your teenager is ready to drive, finding the right car is a vital decision. The right car can help your teen make wise decisions on the road and help protect them in case of a crash. Some of the factors you’ll want to consider are safety, reliability and price.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Motorious

Dodge Challenger Leads North Carolina Police On 130 MPH Chase

People say you can’t outrun the police radio, until someone actuallyoutruns the police radio. That’s exactly what happened in Raleigh, North Carolina on the evening of June 13 when the driver of a Dodge Challenger led North Carolina State Highway Patrol on a chase which hit 130 mph. Even though the Mopar muscle car wrecked out, everyone inside it were able to get away from authorities and are still on the loose.
Trafficthesaxon.org

Car accidents on the rise during the pandemic

(CNN) — When the coronavirus pandemic brought the country to a standstill last year, the roads were emptied as many people took refuge at home. But those who got behind the wheel had a more risky behavior, which caused the deadliest year for car accidents in America in more than a decade.
Powell, OHWSYX ABC6

Woman who caused crash that killed Powell family appears in court

DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman who caused a crash that killed four members of a Powell family in March had “shockingly” high levels of fentanyl in her system at the time of the crash. Laylah Bordeau made her first appearance in court since being indicted on eight counts of...
Trafficnorthumberlandcountybreakingnewsfeed.ca

TRAFFIC COMPLAINT TAKES IMPAIRED DRIVER OFF THE ROAD

Members of the Peterborough County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint regarding a possible impaired driver on Highway 28 at approximately 6:30pm on June 19, 2021. The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was initiated on County Road 6. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.