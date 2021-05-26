5 DIY Home Improvement Projects to Try This Summer

A woman destroys her bathroom during a TikTok DIY project. Grace O’Heeron went viral on TikTok for a recent DIY project that destroyed her bathroom. She attempted a project that she saw on the crafty side of TikTok. She tried to follow the instructions step by step trying to make her floor an intricate black and white design which came out looking a mess. Somehow all these Pinterest and TikTok DIYs are made out to look MUCH easier than they actually are. But that wasn’t all. After attempting to “glitter” her countertops it came out looking like bugs. So she attempted to paint them emerald green. Also a fail. Many people found pure enjoyment from watching this woman’s emotional journey during her renovation project and others offered suggestions. The debacle gained her over 117,000 followers. She may have ruined her bathroom but it’s not a bad consolation prize. What DIY projects ended up a disaster when you attempted them?