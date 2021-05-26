Xiaomi hopes to overtake Apple in Q2 & to emerge world’s no. 1 phone maker in 3 – 5 years time

The Chinese firm has not only become one of the main manufacturers by volume of sales around the world, but it is also one of the most innovative in the smartphone market. Its great moment is not only due to the plummeting of Huawei, but because more and more its phones offer differential components in the market. And fast charging is one of them, since together with OPPO it is the company that is investigating and evolving the most in this regard. And today he has given a blow to the introduce the fastest charging technology that we have known so far, which will allow you to charge the phone in less than ten minutes.