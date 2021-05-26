Cancel
Xiaomi hopes to overtake Apple in Q2 & to emerge world’s no. 1 phone maker in 3 – 5 years time

By Jed John Ikoba
gizmochina.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXiaomi is presently at the number 3 position in the top smartphone vendor chart, thanks to a strong showing in the last couple of years. The company has now announced its projections for the next five years. Lu Weibing, Xiaomi Group president and Redmi GM, is reported to have disclosed that the company expects to become the world’s number one smartphone vendor within the next three to five years, displacing Samsung which has held the crown for several years now.

www.gizmochina.com
