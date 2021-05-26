Air Date For Post-Double Or Nothing Edition Of Dynamite Set
AEW’s flagship show, Dynamite, usually takes place on a Wednesday night, but Dave Meltzer noted on an episode of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the Dynamite episode prior to the Double Or Nothing PPV Event set to take place this Sunday will be taking place this Friday night instead of the regular schedule of Wednesday nights due to the NBA Playoffs, which means that AEW Dynamite this week will be going head-to-head with WWE SmackDown since Friday nights are when SmackDown regularly airs.prowrestlingnewshub.com