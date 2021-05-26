Cruella Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

One month ago came the news that Orson Welles' 1941 classic film Citizen Kane had lost its 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes after a negative review from the time was added into the mix and lowered it to 99%. This prompted some to note that 2017's Paddington 2 with its 245 positive reviews was now the Best Reviewed Movie on Rotten Tomatoes (though technically it had held the position for over three years at the time) and now the king has been dethroned. As noticed by TheWrap, a negative review for Paddington 2 has been added to the site, lowering its perfect score.