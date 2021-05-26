Cancel
Cruella Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCruella stars Emma Stone in a prequel about the infamous 101 Dalmatians villain, and it's hitting theatres and Disney+ Premier Access on Friday, which means the first reviews for the film are starting to hit the Internet. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it a "wickedly stylish prequel" that's "one of Disney's best live-action films to date." Currently, the movie stands at a 73% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. You can check out some of the reactions, both positive and negative, from critics below...

