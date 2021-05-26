Fisherman sets world record after catching extremely rare fish

Jeff Kessler is standing on a bank in Croton Point Park, a grassy peninsula 35 miles north of Manhattan, thumbing through pictures on his iPhone. “You can tell a true fisherman by scrolling through their photos,” says Kessler, a real-estate agent from Crown Heights and seven-year veteran the Brooklyn Fishing Club, the largest and most active urban angling organization in New York City. He flashes a picture of himself on a boat, holding a turbot—an oblong, alien-looking flatfish—in each hand. Next, he pulls up a photo of himself on a dock, hands gripping the body of a striped bass. Then Kessler scrolls to a photo of himself with Victor Lucia, founder of the Brooklyn Fishing Club, reeling in trout at a reservoir north of Manhattan. “You’ll find more pictures of fish than their kids.”