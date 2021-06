ROCKLAND — Just before 6 a.m., area firefighters responded to a mutual aid call of a house fire on Birch Street, in Rockland. First on-scene firefighters arrived at 19 Birch Street, Friday, May 14, 2021 to find smoke coming from the second floor of a house, and heavy fire within, after being dispatched by Knox Regional Communications Center at approximately 5:45 a.m. Within 15 minutes, the Rockland and Rockport firefighters had the majority of the flames knocked down, while the Camden firefighters served as the rapid intervention response team charged with being ready to enter the structure if a mayday call should come.