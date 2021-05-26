Baltimore Beatdown presents “Forgotten Dynasty: An Oral History of the Baltimore Colts”

In episode 1 of “Forgotten Dynasty” we take a look at both the origins of the Baltimore Colts, and some of their early glory days in the 1950’s. Born in Baltimore at the turn of the 20th century, Carroll Rosenbloom was a man of great intellect and business chops, to the point that he found himself somewhat bored amidst all the success he was having. When the opportunity for him to get into sports ownership came up, he reluctantly took it, unsure of the stability of the fledgling National Football League, and worried about the pressures of owning a public trust in his hometown. It was the great fortune of hiring a brilliant head coach, who in turn found one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the sport on the scrap heap that brought championships to Charm City, and quickly alleviated his concerns. As for Baltimore itself, they got to witness greatness unfolding before them; greatness that in turn influenced much of the rest of the power players in the young NFL, raising the profile and stakes of and for all who were involved.