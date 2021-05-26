Cancel
Baltimore Beatdown presents “Forgotten Dynasty: An Oral History of the Baltimore Colts”

By Jake Louque
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleHey guys, Jake with Baltimore Beatdown here, writing you all to set the table for the next month or so of content that’ll be featuring on the podcast. Over the next several weeks, a special project of mine will be coming to your airwaves on the Baltimore Beatdown Podcast each Monday, titled “Forgotten Dynasty: An Oral History of the Baltimore Colts.”

Johnny Unitas
Bill Curry
Forgotten Dynasty: Episodes 1 through 3

In episode 1 of “Forgotten Dynasty” we take a look at both the origins of the Baltimore Colts, and some of their early glory days in the 1950’s. Born in Baltimore at the turn of the 20th century, Carroll Rosenbloom was a man of great intellect and business chops, to the point that he found himself somewhat bored amidst all the success he was having. When the opportunity for him to get into sports ownership came up, he reluctantly took it, unsure of the stability of the fledgling National Football League, and worried about the pressures of owning a public trust in his hometown. It was the great fortune of hiring a brilliant head coach, who in turn found one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the sport on the scrap heap that brought championships to Charm City, and quickly alleviated his concerns. As for Baltimore itself, they got to witness greatness unfolding before them; greatness that in turn influenced much of the rest of the power players in the young NFL, raising the profile and stakes of and for all who were involved.
