Tigrayans told, ‘We’ll see if America will save you now,’ as hundreds rounded up by Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays after the United States announced financial sanctions and visa restrictions on Ethiopian and Eritrean officials, eyewitnesses told CNN that hundreds of young men were rounded up from displaced peoples camps in Shire, a town in Tigray, late Monday evening. Witnesses speaking to CNN on condition of anonymity described how...

kion546.com
