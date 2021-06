One hundred seventy years ago, Lockport became one of the first dozen cities in the United States to embrace gas lighting. In fact, at that time, Lockport was not even a city yet (that would not happen until 1865), but it was identified as one of the “most progressive communities of the time.” In 1845, Lockport had been the second location in the nation to transmit a message via telegraph lines (Baltimore had both the first gasworks and the first telegraph).