Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book World: The 1923 novel 'Nordenholt's Million' explores issues unnervingly familiar in the Trump-COVID era

By Michael Dirda
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - A freak electrical storm outside a small laboratory in London releases a nitrogen-eating bacterium into the world. (BEGIN ITAL)B. diozotans,(END ITAL) as it's named, rapidly and unstoppably turns soil into sand, leaving plants without nourishment, so that they soon wither and die. Without grass and vegetation to eat, cattle, sheep and other animals quickly begin to starve. Within a few months humanity is facing worldwide famine.

www.mrt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Human Nature#Earth#Science Fiction Books#Moral Psychology#Trump Covid#British#Blitzkrieg#Labour Defense Force#Creatures#Worldwide Famine#Widespread Cannibalism#Love#Human Psychology#End Ital#Detective Novels#Plain Facts#Practical Terms#Plants#Doomsday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
TheConversationCanada

Self-publishing may be the answer to shakeups in the book world amid COVID-19

A large publishing takeover has many in the book industry concerned about the potential lack of content diversity in the future. In the fall, Penguin Random House announced it would be taking over Simon & Schuster. This has prompted an investigation by the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority into whether the deal would mean a “substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.” In Canada, independent publishers have called for a similar review. Meanwhile, last winter, Coteau Books reported that it entered into bankruptcy protection and closed its operations. As...
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Jennifer Weiner understands women. Her new novel, 'That Summer,' shows us why.

- - - Jennifer Weiner's latest novel, "That Summer," is a #MeToo story; but, in a broader sense, every one of the 15 novels Weiner has written could be described as "me, too" stories. Her heroines are almost always smart, self-deprecating underdogs who haven't been "seen" by the world. Some feel alienated from the normative roles of wife and mother. ("Me, too," think many of Weiner's readers.) Others feel bad about being "plus size" in a world where a woman, still, can never be too thin. ("Me, too.") Still others feel cosmically lonely, or invisible, or ashamed that they have to reach for a pill or another glass of wine to get through the day. ("Me, too," "Me, too," Me, too.")
Books & Literatureobserverxtra.com

Guelph author’s latest novel explores the aftermath of the Berlin Wall

Spanish American literature professor at the University of Guelph by day and an author by night, Stephen Henighan worked for nine years on his most recent novel, The World of After. The book centres around life following the collapse of the Berlin Wall, exploring the impacts such barriers have both physically and figuratively on humanity.
Books & LiteratureFree Lance-Star

Book review: 'The Absolutist' an achingly beautiful WWI-era novel not to be missed

As some readers may know, some of my recent book reviews have had a corresponding video review on Fredericksburg.com. I’m not sure how many “clicks” they generate (so thank you if you’ve watched any of them), but I do try to make them remotely entertaining and that generally requires a book that lends itself to a lighter side that I can employ in the short video review. John Boyne’s “The Absolutist” does not lend itself to a lighter side.
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: It's past time for novel approaches to humor

With the COVID-19 pandemic still grinding on, half the country unvaccinated, millions unemployed and hundreds of thousands of families grieving, is laughter even allowed?. "To every thing there is a season," Ecclesiastes says, "a time to weep, and a time to laugh." If ever there were a summer to hang...
MoviesFrankfort Times

Review: A familiar adventure story in ‘Edge of the World’

If the new adventure film “ Edge of the World,” about a British explorer and soldier in 1840s Borneo, seems suspiciously like “The Man Who Would Be King” and “Lord Jim,” it’s for good reason. It was the inspiration for both. Both Rudyard Kipling and Joseph Conrad were moved by the true story of James Brooke, a former soldier in the Bengal Army who would become the Raj of Sarawak at the height of the British Empire. Brooke’s family ended up governing there for a century.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Edge of the World’ Review: All-Too-Familiar Historical Epic Explores the Old and the New

With its winsome narration, frequent cutaways to nature and focus on discovery, “Edge of the World” resembles nothing so much as Terrence Malick’s similarly titled “The New World.” Say this for director Michael Haussman and writer Rob Allyn: They have good taste. Their period drama set in 19th-century Borneo may not rise to the level of its lyrical predecessor — few movies do, after all — but there are worse transgressions than a film’s grasp exceeding its reach.
Books & Literaturetpr.org

'The Mysteries': Marisa Silver Explores The Enigmas Of Childhood In Latest Novel

Two little girls in 1973 St. Louis are at the heart of Marisa Silver’s latest novel, The Mysteries. Miggy is an unfiltered, imaginative kid who can’t be reigned in. Ellen is polite and cautious. She is also loyal to Miggy and her boisterousness. The parents of these girls are living in an unstable and tense time. There is a recession and Watergate simmers on newspaper front pages and televisions. These events add to festering, quiet tensions from these already complicated relationships.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Children’s books roundup – the best new picture books and novels

A lost puppy, a judo-practising guinea pig and victory for a girls’ football team, plus the best new YA novels. This month’s picture books range from the comic to the meditative. Swapna Haddow and Dapo Adeola’s My Dad Is a Grizzly Bear (Macmillan) is a feast of sly visual jokes and loving fun poked at a hulking, hairy, silhouetted father, with bouncy interwoven repetition that makes it huge fun to read aloud.
Entertainmentvoonze.com

World’s End Club Review, a visual novel around Japan

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. A visual novel that will take us on an incredible journey to Japan … a deadly journey from which only one of the 12 boys will make it out alive. World’s End Club it has a particular scent....
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Snappy Raises $70 Million to Spread Smiles Across the World as It Reinvents Gifting for the Modern Era

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2021-- Snappy, the New York-based tech platform revolutionizing gifting, today announced it has completed a $70 million Series C funding round, bringing total funding for the company to over $100 million. This latest investment was led by GGV Capital with participation from existing investors 83North, Saban Ventures and Hearst Ventures. The company will use these funds to continue to invest in world class talent and innovation as it expands into additional segments and markets, explores acquisitions and continues to redefine the category.
Travelmodernman.com

Explore the World from the Comfort of Home

There’s nothing like a global pandemic to put a damper on your traveling plans. Thanks to technology, though, staying at home doesn’t have to mean missing out on opportunities to explore the world. If you’ve been looking for the perfect way to soothe a restless spirit while abiding by quarantine and travel restrictions, it’s time to consider embarking on some fun virtual adventures.