AS YOU KNOW…J.P. Crawford has hit safely in 8 of his last 9 games, batting .353 (12x34) with 7 runs, 5 doubles, 2 home runs, 3 walks, 1 stolen base, a .385 on-base percentage and a .676 slugging percentage (1.061 OPS), and…AS YOU MAY KNOW…Crawford ranks T5th in the Majors this season with 6 Defensive Runs Saved, trailing only Jacob Stallings (8), Isiah Kiner-Falefa-TEX (7), Michael Taylor-KC (7) and Kyle Tucker-HOU, but…DID YOU KNOW?…Crawford is 1 of 3 players in the Majors to have tallied 1+ Offensive WAR and 1+ Defensive WAR (Baseball Reference) this season?…Crawford’s 1.0 oWAR and 1.1 dWAR is joined only by Ryan McMahon (1.1 oWAR & 1.3 dWAR) and Isiah Kiner-Falefa (1.8 oWAR & 1.2 dWAR).