Makeover of Idaho 25 in East Jerome County Begins June 1

By Benito Baeza
Posted by 
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-The rehabilitation of Idaho Highway 25 from Eden to the interstate begins on June 1. Crews will be working from milepost 18, which is about four miles west of Eden, to Interstate 84 in Jerome County, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The roadway will be pulverized, then...

95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

