Makeover of Idaho 25 in East Jerome County Begins June 1

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-People visiting Idaho from out-of-state will have to pay double the entry fee at specific state parks and campgrounds beginning today (6/10). The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, announced the daily non-resident fees at Bear Lake, Farragut, Hells Gate, Priest Lake, and Round Lake will be $14 at the gate from June 10, and on. The camping fee at these parks will also double for non-residents from $24 to $48 for basic campsites, and from $32 to $64 for full hookup sites. This is in accordance with new state law, House Bill 93, that specifically looked at increasing the fees at the state's busiest parks. The entry fee at all other Idaho State Parks will remain the same $7 for anyone. “The changes will keep Idaho competitive with surrounding states, which have similar surcharges for out-of-state guests,” said Susan Buxton, director of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. “Even with these increases, our parks are a good value given the exceptional recreational opportunities.”