Rocket League - McLaren 570S 2021 Trailer
The McLaren 570S is making a return to Rocket League, this time in silver. Check out the trailer. The McLaren 570S Pack will be available for a limited time starting on May 27, and features the McLaren 570S (Dominus Hitbox), unique engine audio, McLaren 570S decal (Silver Painted), and more. Players who already have the McLaren 570S in their garage can get the Upgrade Pack, which includes the new Decal, Wheels, and Player Banner for 900 Credits.www.ign.com