AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's tennis student-athletes Carolyn Ansari and Selin Ovunc were named to the 2021 SEC All-Newcomer Team, the league office announced this week. Ansari, a sophomore from Greensboro, N.C., put together a stellar sophomore campaign playing primarily at the No. 2 and No. 3 positions during the spring. She had a 14-3 record in dual matches and was 16-10 overall. Moving up to the No. 2 position for postseason play, she won all three matches she played at that spot, including a pair of wins over opponents from Oklahoma State and Florida State in the NCAA Tournament. For the season, Ansari had four victories over ranked opponents, including three in the top-50. She was ranked as high as No. 70 in the ITA singles rankings.