3 algorithms and tools changing privacy, security, and compliance

Privacy amplification (PA) is an essential part in a quantum key distribution (QKD) system, distilling a highly secure key from a partially secure string by public negotiation between two parties. The optimization objectives of privacy amplification for QKD are large block size, high throughput and low cost. For the global optimization of these objectives, a novel privacy amplification algorithm is proposed in this paper by combining multilinear-modular-hashing and modular arithmetic hashing. This paper proves the security of this hybrid hashing PA algorithm within the framework of both information theory and composition security theory. A scheme based on this algorithm is implemented and evaluated on a CPU platform. The results on a typical CV-QKD system indicate that the throughput of this scheme (261Mbps@2.6*10^8 input block size) is twice higher than the best existing scheme (140Mbps@1*10^8 input block size). Moreover, This scheme is implemented on a mobile CPU platform instead of a desktop CPU or a server CPU, which means that this algorithm has a better performance with a much lower cost and power consumption.