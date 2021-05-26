Fortnite Leaks Reveal Alien Invasion Event for Season 7

Aliens are coming to Fortnite in Season 7, so they’ve done nothing but make an impact in the game. There is now a crop circle at Colossal Crops, which is not really surprising considering that all of the crops there have been buzzed down for a few days. A six-pointed hexagon with some vertical criss-crosses in the middle and some bizarre symbols around the outside is carved into the ground. If your pop-in textures are functioning effectively, you can see them from a long way away. It doesn’t do anything right now; it’s essentially a prophecy of what is about to come.