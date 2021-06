The feature rich Samsung Galaxy A51, which was already a solid mid-range competitor at £329, can now be had for just £179.99 for a limited time only. Over at Mobile Deals UK’s eBay page, the company has already reduced the A51 down to £199.99, but if you use the code PICKSAVE10 at the checkout then you’ll only have to fork out £179.99. The code itself is available until June 5, but stock for the A51 is already low so if you’re after a decent Android phone that won’t break the bank, then this is a great option to go for.