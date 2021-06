Observers watching Arizona’s GOP-led election audit have documented, among other things, unlocked and unattended security gates, a confidential manual left out for all to see, and prohibited items being allowed into restricted areas, according to documentation made public Tuesday by Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. “On May 27, 2021, observers noted State Senator Wendy Rogers was on the counting floor and was provided a black pen to take notes by Cyber Ninjas,” reads one observer’s comment posted by Hobbs. “Pens with black and blue ink, which can be read by tabulators, are prohibited from being near ballots to ensure they cannot be used to alter the ballots. She also was writing on the white note paper that was provided to her and carried her cell phone in her back pocket, both violations of their own security measures.”