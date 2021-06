A suspected arsonist is arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Arson. 51 year-old Brian Wesley Manuel arrested Monday following a joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Greeneville Police and Fire Departments, and the Greeneville Fire Department investigating a fire authorities believe had been set at an apartment building located in the 200 block of W. Sevier Heights in November 2019. Manuel is being held on a $150,000 bond.