Georgia receives $6.5M in grants for Law Enforcement Training program
During the 2020 legislative session, Governor Brian Kemp recommended and lawmakers approved the creation of a law enforcement training grant program through the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for state and local law enforcement agencies.
On Wednesday it came to fruition.
Kemp announced the award of 63 grants in the amount of $6,756,389 for the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program Wednesday afternoon.
"We are committed to giving law enforcement officers across the state specialized training and resources needed to provide the best possible public safety to Georgia’s citizens,” said Gov. Kemp. “This grant program will help pay for essential training – including in use of force and de-escalation – for state and local law enforcement officers and give them the tools they need to keep our communities safe.”
He made the announcement with Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Executive Director Jay Neal.
“Governor Kemp and the Georgia legislature have made it a priority to provide our law enforcement officers with the training and resources they need to better serve the people of Georgia, and we at CJCC are pleased to be a part of this effort,” said CJCC Executive Director Jay Neal.
The awards were approved by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and are scheduled to begin on June 1, 2021.
According to the press release, if the recipient is a local agency, awards will be issued to the corresponding City or County Government for the benefit of the recipient agency.
|2021 LAW ENFORCEMENT TRAINING GRANT PROGRAM
|Recipient Agency
|Award Amount
|Athens-Clarke County Police Department
|$221,500
|Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office
|$64,368
|Banks County Sheriff’s Office
|$232,358
|Brookhaven Police Department
|19,100
|Burke County Sheriff’s Office
|$31,390
|Camden County Sheriff’s Office
|$94,427
|Carroll County Sheriff’s Office
|$47,244
|Carrollton Police Department
|$34,273
|Central Georgia Technical College
|$45,450
|City of Marietta Police Department
|$32,000
|Cobb County Police Department
|$310,851
|Cobb County Sheriff’s Office
|$68,000
|Coffee County School System Police Department
|$7,715
|Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
|$182,598
|Conyers Police Department
|$61,668
|Cordele Police Department
|$62,500
|DeKalb County District Attorney
|$147,289
|Dunwoody Police Department
|$58,206
|Evans County Sheriff’s Office
|$72,488
|Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office
|$132,436
|Fulton County Police Department
|$212,000
|Fulton County Sheriff’s Office
|$180,000
|Gainesville Police Department
|$34,796
|Garden City Police Department
|$49,130
|Georgia Bureau of Investigation
|$336,041
|Georgia Department of Corrections
|$590,653
|Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice
|$114,780
|Georgia Peace Officer Standards & Training Council
|$647,208
|Georgia Ports Authority Police Department
|$55,212
|Georgia Southwestern State University Department of Public Safety
|$12,004
|Glynn County Police Department
|$113,900
|Henry County Sheriff’s Office
|$91,956
|James E. Blackburn Sr. Public Safety Training Center (Ware County)
|$86,000
|Jonesboro Police Department
|$62,500
|Kennesaw Police Department
|$12,000
|LaGrange Police Department
|$62,500
|Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
|$62,500
|Leesburg Police Department
|$17,625
|Liberty County Sheriff’s Office
|$62,500
|Lithonia Police Department
|$62,500
|Milton Police Department
|$119,323
|Newton County Sheriff’s Office
|$52,858
|Norcross Police Department
|$62,500
|Peachtree City Police Department
|$30,000
|Pine Mountain Police Department
|$13,695
|Polk County Sheriff’s Office
|$28,772
|Rabun County Sheriff’s Office
|$205,827
|Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office
|$35,320
|Rome Police Department
|$70,121
|Savannah-Chatham Board of Education Police Department
|$248,483
|Screven County Sheriff’s Office
|$70,545
|South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy
|$52,953
|Southern Regional Technical College Police Department
|$213,086
|Statesboro Police Department
|$160,000
|Stephens County Sheriff’s Office
|$57,464
|Sylvania Police Department
|$43,999
|Thomasville Police Department
|$56,441
|Turner County Sheriff’s Office
|$74,707
|Union City Police Department
|$29,650
|University of North Georgia Public Safety Academy
|$257,261
|Washington County Sheriffs Office
|$45,700
|West Georgia Technical College Police Department
|$23,703
|Woodbury Police Department
|$12,315
|Total Amount Awarded
|$6,756,389
For more information, click here .