Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Alpine: An ice-cool Husqvarna SM 630 by Freeride Motos

bikeexif.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome custom builders get locked into one style, while others play all over the field. But Pierre Dhers at Freeride Motos seems to bounce between two very specific styles: scramblers and racers (of both the cafe and track varieties). Now he’s combined both disciplines into one ultra-crisp machine. Dubbed ‘Alpine,’...

www.bikeexif.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machine Design#Track And Field#Steel Wheels#Level Design#Street Style#Wheels Waves#Husky#Oem#Christophe At Akotabe#Pronto#Accossato#Sc Project#Art Scratch#Alpine Blue#The Husqvarna Sm 630#Ice Cool Husqvarna#Tires#Horsepower#Swapping Wheels#Aluminum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Renault
News Break
Arts
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cars
Related
Carspowersportsbusiness.com

Husqvarna recalls 2020 motorcycle due to possible fuel line abrasion

KTM North America has issued a recall due to a fuel line fault on both fuel lines located on the front fuel tank. According to the announcement, the way the existing fuel lines and the fuel tank interact on all 2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR’s could result in abrasion, which could potentially result in a fuel leak. That could cause damage and/or fire as a result.
CarsRideApart

FK Motors Feiken TT 250 Wants To Be A Husqvarna Vitpilen So Bad

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Chinese motorcycle manufacturers have been lavishing their European and Japanese counterparts with compliments. From a counterfeit Panigale to an Africa Twin lookalike, select Chinese brands have become masters of forgery in the last few years. The latest perpetrator is the extremely Husqvarna reminiscent FK Motors Feiken TT 250.
Carsbike-urious.com

1985 Husqvarna CR500

In 1983, Husqvarna introduced a new 500cc motor for their Open Class bikes, and they promptly won the 1983 Baja 1000 in 14:48:10 with the US team of Dan Smith and Dan Ashcraft. While there were obviously plenty of modifications to the race bike, the production motorcycle was quite formidable in its own right – Husky offered the powerhouse engine in XC and CR variants. Here’s one of the latter, and the seller states that it’s ready to go vintage motocross racing and that it’s capable of triple digits on the dirt.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Lotus Emira Teaser Shows Paddle Shifters And Digital Dashboard

Jaguar, Volvo, Ford of Europe, Bentley, Fiat, and other brands have announced plans to gradually shift to an all-EV lineup in coming years. Some will achieve this eco-friendly target sooner than others, and there's one other brand on the list we mustn't omit – Lotus. The Evija hypercar is a taste of things to come regarding an EV-only lineup, but before that happens, the Emira will serve as the gasoline engine's swan song.
Carsbikeexif.com

Enduring style: Giving the Street Triple a classic race vibe

The Triumph Street Triple is one of those rare bikes that have been a universal hit with riders all over the world. Ever since the first generation was launched, almost fifteen years ago, riders have raved about its performance and handling. The streetfighter-esque styling has always been controversial though. The...
MotorsportsPipeburn.com

KILLER KATANA: Based on a GSX-R1000 WSBK by Team Classic Suzuki.

It might be called Covid-19, but it was the year 2020 that took a hit for the whole globe, as everyone did their best to stay safe and sane. With downtime on their hands the guys at Team Classic Suzuki weren’t going to let it go to waste and with most races cancelled for the season they collectively asked themselves, ‘what if?’. The answer to that question; the ultimate Suzuki Katana for the road. Jam-packed with a genuine World Superbike engine, components from their racing program, and the best suppliers on the planet, all wrapped up in one stunning package. This is what happens when race bike mechanics get access to the candy store, a Killer Katana that will cut up every other bike on the road.
CarsRideApart

The Mash X-Ride Is Cosplaying As A Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

The Ducati Scrambler is quite possibly one of the most hipster of hipster bikes out there—particularly in Desert Sled trim. Think of it as hitting three birds with one stone, if you like. On the one hand, you get that retro aesthetic which is guaranteed to get you tons of likes on Instagram. On the other hand, you get to call yourself a Ducatista. The fact that you get a pretty capable all-rounder machine is a nifty bonus, too.
EconomyPosted by
Green Industry Pros

Husqvarna X-TOUGH LIGHT Chainsaw Bar

Husqvarna is taking the next step in offering cutting systems with the launch of the new Husqvarna X-TOUGH LIGHT lightweight bars through its partnership with Sugihara/Diatop Co LTD. Made for everyday professional forestry and tree care work, the new Husqvarna X-TOUGH LIGHT bars offer a combination of lightweight, durability and cutting performance.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is Husqvarna One of the Best Lawn Mower Brands?

If you’re shopping for a new lawn mower, chances are you’ve come across a Husqvarna lawn mower. Husqvarna makes many different types of lawn mowers, ranging from zero-turn lawn mowers to riding lawn mowers. But as extensive as their lawn mower selection may be, you may find yourself asking, is Husqvarna one of the best lawn mower brands to shop? Let’s find out.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Fiesta ST Becomes Golf GTI Killer With Massive Power Boost

We're still morning the loss of the Ford Fiesta ST in America, but the hot hatchback remains in high demand in Europe. In stock form, the Fiesta ST is one of the most formidable cars in its class, but Ford aftermarket specialist Mountune has worked its magic to make one of the best hot hatchbacks even better.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Extreme Porsche Macan Baja Edition Ready To Get Dirty

Bruce Meyers, the creator of the Meyers Manx in the 1960s, sadly passed away earlier this year. But the greatest automotive legends often create influential vehicles that continue to inspire modern cars, even if they do so indirectly. The Manx inspired the off-road version of the original Volkswagen Beetle - the lovable but tough-as-nails Baja Bug which was conceived by Gary Emory. Now, Gary Emory's son, Rod Emory, is ready to introduce the next chapter of unlikely off-roaders with the Baja Macan. Yes, it's an off-road version of the Porsche Macan SUV and it's inspired by the Baja Bug.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Raptor Will Be The Ultimate Power Truck

Ford revealed its hotly anticipated F-150 Lightning this week and we came away from our drive in it seriously impressed. But while the world is being wowed by Ford's remarkable efforts to embrace electrification, the Blue Oval has also just teased a new special-edition Ranger Raptor. That got us thinking - if all cars will eventually become electric, then that means that even the Raptor name could soon enough be applied to the electric pickup. It may have a different name - Volkswagen calls its electric GTI the GTX - but the principle behind it will remain the same as with the current Raptors: go fast over any terrain.
Carsgmauthority.com

1969 Chevy Camaro SS Pro Touring Was Built In A Garage: Video

This pro-touring 1969 Chevy Camaro SS ticks all the right boxes – not only does it look clean from the outside, but it has a custom interior to match, with a ton of tasty touches that blend new and old, plus a healthy V8 under the hood. To sweeten the deal, it was built in the owner’s garage.
BicyclesPinkbike.com

20 Freeride Bikes of Mexico's Fireride Festival

With a one bike rule and an array of events to compete in, each rider came prepared with their bike of choice for Fireride. From the Rogatkin Freeride course, to the High Jump, Long Jump and DS, downhill bikes were the preferred ride, followed by Slope/FreerideDuro set ups.
CarsPistonheads

Alpine A110 at 10k | PH Fleet

For three or four months my Alpine barely turned a wheel. I did drive it to a deserted pub car park a couple of miles from home to record a self-shot 'HI GUYS!' type video on it for a virtual car meet, but mostly it sat in its parking space gathering dust.
Economyfarms.com

HUSQVARNA PARTNERS WITH SUGIHARA/DIATOP CO LTD TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION OF HUSQVARNA CHAINSAW BARS

Toronto, Canada – Husqvarna, one of the world’s leading producers of innovative forest, park and outdoor power equipment products, is taking the next step in offering best-in-class cutting systems with the launch of the new Husqvarna X-TOUGH LIGHT lightweight bars through its partnership with Sugihara/Diatop Co LTD, a praised and recognized manufacturer of chainsaw bars. Made for everyday professional forestry and tree care work, the new Husqvarna X-TOUGH LIGHT bars offer a combination of lightweight, durability and cutting performance.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Wooden Lamborghini Aventador S Is Amazingly Detailed

Not many people can afford to splash out on an exotic supercar. For most of us, the only way to own one is to buy a scale model, but detailed replicas can be very expensive. Alternatively, if you have the skills you can build your own model car out of wood like this artist.
CyclingPinkbike.com

Photo Epic: Women Made Freeride History at Red Bull Formation 2021

Every single rider at Red Bull Formation 2021 made the freeride mountain biking world proud. Hannah Bergemann pioneered The Ovary to the Fallopian Tube, which is no joke. Vaea Verbeeck stomped her technical double drop. Chelsea Kimball built and rode a brand new drop to canyon gap. Cami Nogueira also built a brand new technical roll to drop, and even after hitting the dirt hard on the first try and pushing through another couple of wild attempts, she repeatedly picked herself up and tried again until she nailed it. She's tough as nails. Jess Blewett sent huge jumps with arguably more style and amplitude than anyone. Vinny Armstrong was the first to trick the step-up in the first riding session. Casey Brown rode the gnarly Fallopian Tube line, and then, even though it would have been completely reasonable to call it a day after that burly accomplishment, she hiked back up with Sam to support Sam's first attempt at the line, dropping in to demonstrate with even more speed and finesse than the first time. Sam Soriano sent the big double drop at the bottom bigger than anyone else and set the standard for steadfast bravery every time she stood and looked at a line, admitted she was scared, and dropped in powerfully regardless.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Jason Anderson suffers broken hand

ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING’S JASON ANDERSON SUSTAINS A BROKEN HAND. ANDERSON EXPECTED TO MISS 6-8 WEEKS OF RACING THIS SUMMER. Jason Anderson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jason Anderson has sustained a broken hand following a practice crash that took place earlier today...
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Monaco struggles a ‘glitch,’ say Alpine

Alpine’s poor showing at the Monaco Grand Prix was just a “glitch” and not a true reflection of their pace, according to Marcin Budkowski. The French team headed to Monte Carlo looking like they had the fifth fastest car on the grid after some strong performances in the previous rounds.