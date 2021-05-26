NHL Rumors: Oilers, Senators, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Capitals, More
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, media and NHL insiders took a look at the future for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in Edmonton and wondered if the Oilers will hang on to the forward. Meanwhile, there is talk the Ottawa Senators might be interested. There is buzz about who the Chicago Blackhawks might be looking at in free agency, discussion about which goaltender the Columbus Blue Jackets will trade, and the general manager of the Washington Capitals essentially confirmed that he’s open to trading Evgeny Kuznetsov.thehockeywriters.com