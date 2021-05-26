NHL Rumors: Oilers, Senators, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Capitals, More

GM Kekalainen will be busy this year, but he has the flexibility to improve Columbus. It's fair to say the 2021 season didn't go quite the way the Blue Jackets hoped. An early blockbuster trade netted Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic but unsettled a locker room that never quite found its personality all season. Key players - including the defining defensive duo of Seth Jones and Zach Werenski as well as huge trade acquisition Max Domi - struggled to find their game at the start of the season. And just when it appeared the Blue Jackets were finding their stride, a disastrous road trip put the team firmly in the sellers' camp when it came to the trade deadline.