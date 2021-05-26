Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anaheim, CA

Disneyland Now Sells "One of the Most Expensive Sandwiches In the World"

By Mura Dominko
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rmw6M_0aCDUF0f00

Families visiting the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. this year will be able to fly above the new Avengers Campus like Captain Marvel, shoot webs like Spider-Man, and discover their superpowers alongside their favorite superheroes. To keep them fed and energized, the Resort will now also offer a huge family-style sandwich, already dubbed "one of the most expensive sandwiches in the world."

Pym Test Kitchen, a new restaurant within the Campus, is debuting a $100 Pym-ini, which stands out as one of the most indulgent and oversized sandwiches in existence. The extra, extra large creation can feed as many as eight people, which helps explain its price tag. But it's also what's inside the panini that counts—made with focaccia bread, it's layered with salami, rosemary ham, provolone cheese, and a sundried tomato spread. It also comes with a side of marinara dipping sauce, potato bites, and an arugula salad. Basically, it's a full, well-rounded family meal in one sandwich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y11TU_0aCDUF0f00
Courtesy of THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

According to Len Testa, president of travel website Touring Plans, Disney is trying to create dishes worthy of a social media post.

"Disney has been moving towards Instagram-ready food for quite some time," he told MarketWatch. "Take a look at any of their snack offerings and you can see what the kitchen thinks 'looks good' is at least as important as taste."

And Pym Test Kitchen likes playing with the concept of unusually sized food. The restaurant gets its name from Marvel's Ant-Man movies, where scientists Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne use Pym Particles to make ordinary objects shrink or grow in size. By the same token, the quick-service restaurant advertises "phenomenal food at unusual scales."

Besides a giant sandwich, you can expect other attention-grabbing items on the menu, including the Not So Little Chicken Sandwich which comes with an entire fried chicken breast, the Caesar Salad topped with one Colossal Crouton, and a PB&J Flavor Lab, a meal-turned-experiment that kids can assemble themselves. According to the restaurant's website, diners will also encounter "gigantic soda cans, humongous condiment bottles, and massive cell phones recycled into menu boards."

The restaurant will officially open on June 4, alongside the rest of the new Avengers Campus. And for more on Disney food, check out:

And don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
7K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Anaheim, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Anaheim, CA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Disney World#In The World#Food Drink#Chicken Salad#Potato Salad#Tomato Sauce#Side Dishes#Open Kitchen#Disneyland Now Sells#Captain Marvel#Campus#Touring Plans#Marvel#Colossal Crouton#Pb J Flavor Lab#Caesar Salad#Sandwiches#Disney Food#Focaccia Bread
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Disneyland Resort
News Break
Disney
News Break
Disneyland
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This Popular Pizza Chain Just Added Six New Items to Its Menu

As spring slowly inches toward summer, restaurant chains keep updating their menus to reflect the change of the seasons. And things are getting super seasonal and vibrant at California Pizza Kitchen, which just announced the addition of six new menu items that are brimming with trendy green ingredients. "At California...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This Popular Dine-In Chain Just Launched a New Chicken Sandwich

In 2021, if you don't have a crispy chicken sandwich on the menu, are you even a relevant restaurant chain? Chili's has heard this message loud and clear, which is why it just announced its own crispy chicken creation on a bun. As the fast-food trend broke barriers into casual dining, we're likely going to be seeing more and more full-service players in the Chicken Sandwich Wars.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

We Tried Popular New Fast-Food Summer Items and This Is the Best One

The expectations for this summer are high, with terms like "renaissance" and "return," and superlatives like "best" or "craziest" being thrown around. And, as an industry that's especially skilled in leaning into national marketing opportunities, the fast-food space is not one to ignore such an exciting time. As the hype around this summer keeps growing, so do the fast-food menus.
RestaurantsSan Diego Channel

Avengers Campus to sell a $100 sandwich?

(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims Disneyland is getting ready to debut one of the most expensive sandwiches in the world. It's true, but there's a major catch. The $99.99 sandwich is on the menu at the Pym Test Kitchen, which will open at California Adventure as part of Avengers Campus on June 4.
Drinks/Film

All the Avengers Campus Food, Drinks, Treats, and Novelties Assembling at Disneyland in June

Now that Disneyland is back, the theme park is preparing to open up Avengers Campus to all the Marvel fanatics looks to take a walk through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fan will undoubtedly be happy to hop on Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, followed by a walk through the Ancient Sanctum of Doctor Strange and Avengers Headquarters. But it wouldn’t be a proper Marvel theme park experience without some Avengers Campus food, drinks, treats, and novelties, and Disney Parks has provided a full rundown of what will be available.
Restaurantsmashed.com

KFC Australia's Newest Menu Items Have This Boozy Ingredient

There is something about enjoying an ice cold beer with a nice, warm plate of fried chicken that just makes sense. The pair just seems to go well together, with the cool, refreshing beverage perfectly complementing the satisfying comfort food. And now, KFC Australia has decided to make the most of this perfect pair with the launch of its new craft beer burger and beer marinated chicken tenders.
Lifestyleluxurylaunches.com

Not a luxury hotel in Tokyo or a Michelin Restaurant in Paris – It is Disneyland Resort California that is proudly selling a $100 sandwich

Disneyland has always enjoyed the status of being the ‘happiest place on Earth’, but looking at the ever-increasing prices of tickets and food, it could well be one of the most expensive too. The world is used to buying expensive merchandise for bawling babies in Disneyland, no shocker there, but a $100 sandwich? We were ready for that! Disney California Adventure’s menu of Pym Test Kitchen includes a $100 sandwich, which seems insane. The sandwich is called the Quantum-sized Pym-ini Sandwich and is a salami and ham panini sandwich that outrageously costs exactly $99.99. This isn’t the first time Disneyland California is making you spend big bucks on food; a few years ago, they set up the Disneyland 21 Royal restaurant that served up a truly exorbitant 7 course meal worth a whopping $15,000.
New Orleans, LAverylocal.com

Here’s your guide to Indian Food in New Orleans

From curry to chaat, trying new foods is a great way to travel without a passport. Here in New Orleans, we’re fortunate to live in a city that draws on the culinary traditions of many places. In the last few years, Indian cuisine has begun to take off here. Whether you’re looking for something on the traditional end, more casual, or somewhere in the middle, you’re sure to find the perfect place to get your fix. Here are a few spots to get you started.
Lifestyleallears.net

Should You Stay at Disney World’s Cheapest Hotel?

Disney World has a lot (and we mean a lot) of hotel options. It can be pretty difficult to decide which Disney World Resort hotel is best for you. Do you want something super-themed? Maybe you hope to relax in luxury? Or could you be hoping to spend the least? If that last one sounds like you, you might be wondering if Disney World’s cheapest hotel is worth it!
Lifestyleallears.net

Cinderella Will Be Part of Magic Kingdom’s Halloween Decorations This Year!

It might be the beginning of June, but Disney’s already looking forward to its Halloween festivities later this year!. While Disney previously announced that it would be switching out Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for the BOO Bash, we’re finally getting a few extra details abut what guests can expect when they head to the event this year. Along with the pricing and dates, we’ve also got an idea of the extra special decorations that will be giving guests hot and cold running chills in the Magic Kingdom!
Restaurantscastleinsider.com

The Restaurant You Have to ‘Rope Drop’ in Disney World Right Now

Eating in Disney World can be a little tricky right now. With limited capacities remaining in most Disney World restaurants and demand and capacities rising for the parks as a whole , tables in popular spots are in pretty high demand. This is true for restaurants with Advance Dining Reservations and even for some that are walk up only. Theres even one restaurant in Disney World that you need to...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Here Are Your Deadlines To Save On Two BIG Disney Discounts!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. You’ll have to act FAST to snag these Disney deals before they’re gone!. We know being a Disney fan can get expensive. That’s why we’re constantly on the lookout...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

Are You Having This Weird Disney World Park Pass Problem? Or Is It Just Us?!

Since Disney World reopened last year, we’ve seen the introduction of the Park Pass reservation system. Long story short: after you’ve bought your ticket for the day you’re visiting, you’ll have to make a reservation to visit the theme park you have in mind — subject to capacity restrictions, of course. And you don’t need us to tell ya that the whole system can sometimes be a bit of a struggle! But lately, a NEW Park Pass issue has popped up. Luckily, we’ve got a solution!
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

What Happens When Things Go WRONG in Disney World

Despite all of the carefully thought-out planning that goes into a Disney World vacation, something is bound to go awry at least once or twice. When that happens, the most important thing you and your family can do is remain flexible and roll with the punches — and keep the following tips in mind!