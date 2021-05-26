Disneyland Now Sells "One of the Most Expensive Sandwiches In the World"

Families visiting the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. this year will be able to fly above the new Avengers Campus like Captain Marvel, shoot webs like Spider-Man, and discover their superpowers alongside their favorite superheroes. To keep them fed and energized, the Resort will now also offer a huge family-style sandwich, already dubbed "one of the most expensive sandwiches in the world."

Pym Test Kitchen, a new restaurant within the Campus, is debuting a $100 Pym-ini, which stands out as one of the most indulgent and oversized sandwiches in existence. The extra, extra large creation can feed as many as eight people, which helps explain its price tag. But it's also what's inside the panini that counts—made with focaccia bread, it's layered with salami, rosemary ham, provolone cheese, and a sundried tomato spread. It also comes with a side of marinara dipping sauce, potato bites, and an arugula salad. Basically, it's a full, well-rounded family meal in one sandwich.

Courtesy of THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

According to Len Testa, president of travel website Touring Plans, Disney is trying to create dishes worthy of a social media post.

"Disney has been moving towards Instagram-ready food for quite some time," he told MarketWatch. "Take a look at any of their snack offerings and you can see what the kitchen thinks 'looks good' is at least as important as taste."

And Pym Test Kitchen likes playing with the concept of unusually sized food. The restaurant gets its name from Marvel's Ant-Man movies, where scientists Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne use Pym Particles to make ordinary objects shrink or grow in size. By the same token, the quick-service restaurant advertises "phenomenal food at unusual scales."

Besides a giant sandwich, you can expect other attention-grabbing items on the menu, including the Not So Little Chicken Sandwich which comes with an entire fried chicken breast, the Caesar Salad topped with one Colossal Crouton, and a PB&J Flavor Lab, a meal-turned-experiment that kids can assemble themselves. According to the restaurant's website, diners will also encounter "gigantic soda cans, humongous condiment bottles, and massive cell phones recycled into menu boards."

