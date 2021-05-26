Cancel
Cleveland, OH

23-year-old shot, killed after shooting on East 123rd Street

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wwckb_0aCDUE7w00

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old on Cleveland's East Side.

Officers responded Wednesday at approximately 1:05 a.m. to the 400 block of East 123rd Street for shots fired.

Officers were notified that a 23-year-old arrived at Hillcrest Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was with a group of friends on East 123rd Street when he was shot.

After being shot, his friends drove him to the hospital. Police did not say why they didn't drive him to a hospital that was closer.

No arrests have been made.

