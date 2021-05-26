23-year-old shot, killed after shooting on East 123rd Street

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old on Cleveland's East Side.

Officers responded Wednesday at approximately 1:05 a.m. to the 400 block of East 123rd Street for shots fired.

Officers were notified that a 23-year-old arrived at Hillcrest Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was with a group of friends on East 123rd Street when he was shot.

After being shot, his friends drove him to the hospital. Police did not say why they didn't drive him to a hospital that was closer.

No arrests have been made.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.