Sony’s unannounced WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds have leaked once again in a series of official-looking renders from Evan Blass, giving us our clearest look yet at the successors to 2019’s excellent WF-1000XM3 earbuds. We already had a decent idea of what the earbuds will look like thanks to leaks from February and earlier this month, but the emergence of another leak is yet more evidence that an official announcement can’t be far away.