China Seen Expanding Military Capability in Space, but not Yet on Mars or the Moon

Multitudes of people across the globe were astonished at the magnificent site of a rare Super Flower Blood Moon on May 26. The rarity of this event was characterized by not only the presence of a “super moon” in which the moon appeared relatively closer to the Earth than usual, but also because of the lunar eclipse on a full moon. The blood moon came to happen when — through a total lunar eclipse — the Earth sat directly between the moon and the sun. Due to the nature of the Earth’s atmosphere, blue-light from the sun was minimally visible, as it was scattered in the upper atmospheric layers. However, red-light was still easily perceived, which caused a red hue to appear on the lunar surface.