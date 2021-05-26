Cancel
Public Health

Kenya's Kisumu Emerges as New COVID-19 Hotspot

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI - Kenya's western city of Kisumu has surpassed the capital, Nairobi, as having the country's highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections. The jump in cases comes a day after an opposition leader addressed large crowds in Kisumu, which also reported Kenya's first case of the variant first spotted in India.

Uhuru Kenyatta
#Hotspot#Covid 19#Indian Country#Kisumu Emerges#The Health Ministry#East African#Kisumu County#Nairobi#Nakuru#Kajiado#Machakos#Kiambu#Health Minister#Transmission#July#Opposition Leader#Health Officials
