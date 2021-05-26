Kenya’s Kisumu Emerges as New COVID-19 Hotspot

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. As rules preventing evictions in England end today, research from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation suggests about a million households fear losing their homes. About 400,000 renters have been served with eviction notices or have been told to expect them, the poll of 10,000 people found. Earlier in the pandemic, bailiffs were told not to carry out evictions if anyone living there had Covid symptoms or was self-isolating and notice periods were extended to six months. From today, that reduces to four months. One renter told the BBC his landlord had "the power to just flick their finger and get me out", but a landlord said she had struggled to pay her mortgage while her tenant was not paying rent.