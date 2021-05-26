Abortion fight returns to Wisconsin with litigation, new legislation and the backdrop of a key Supreme Court ruling
MADISON - The battle over abortion has returned to the forefront in Wisconsin. A federal judge in Madison is expected to rule soon in a case that will determine whether abortion-inducing medication should be made more widely available. Separately, Republicans who control the Legislature are seeking to prevent University of Wisconsin employees from performing or assisting with abortions — a measure that faces a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com