NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for a missing woman from Maine who was last seen outside a McDonald’s in Times Square on Monday. Surveillance cameras captured Christine Hammontree, 29, getting into a vehicle with a group of people outside a McDonald’s at West 45th Street and Broadway around 2:10 a.m. on Monday, the NYPD and the Falmouth Maine Police Department said Thursday.