Could This Be the Perfect Napa Valley Festival?

Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection, the award-winning Napa Valley resort, today unveils a comprehensive $30 million redesign that includes a new restaurant, newly built suites and the renovation of all guest rooms and public spaces. Known for its landmark pool and culinary excellence, Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection welcomes Picobar, the resort's second restaurant and a new open-air dining concept in Napa Valley, offering modern Mexcian cuisine from Solbar's acclaimed Executive Chef, Gustavo Rios. Other new resort elements serve as an extension of the valley landscape, such as an expansion at Solbar with distinct new outdoor lounge seating, a reimagined pool deck elevating one of Napa's most iconic pools with lounge seating, amenity-rich cabanas and a children's pool, and versatile indoor-outdoor event spaces for celebrations and meetings. Reflecting the small-town charm and urban sophistication of Napa, the next iteration of Solage introduces a new caliber of playful, personalized luxury in Napa.