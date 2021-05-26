Could This Be the Perfect Napa Valley Festival?

Featuring a rotating selection of top Champagnes, the Acumen PEAKeasy will offer both glass and bottle service in a beautiful retro speakeasy lounge environment. NAPA VALLEY, Calif. – May 27, 2021 – Acumen Napa Valley (www.acumenwine.com) is excited to announce the opening of the Acumen PEAKeasy, Napa Valley’s first lounge dedicated to Champagne. Located in a private room of the Acumen Wine Gallery at 1315 First Street in downtown Napa, the new PEAKeasy holds a type 42 license that allows guests to enjoy both by-the-glass and bottle service in the stylish new venue. The PEAKeasy will feature a rotating lineup of top Champagnes, as well as rare small-production and allocation-only Champagnes sourced by Acumen. The Acumen PEAKeasy is open for by-appointment visits Friday to Sunday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m., and Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., with a current lineup featuring three Champagnes from renowned producer Michel Gonet, as well as acclaimed offerings from Louis Roederer and Dom Ruinart.