Last week’s UFC fight night ended up something of a mishmash of last second matchmaking and reorganization following a bad run of injury and illness luck. What was supposed to be TJ Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen ended up as Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson. And Diego Sanchez saw his final UFC bout end before it even started, getting tossed out on his ear just a week out from the event—resulting in Alex Morono stepping up to fight ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on a few days notice. Despite all that, however, the last few bouts of the night delivered solid entertainment.