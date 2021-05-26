Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Antonio Conte Leaves Serie A Champion Inter Milan After Two Seasons

By Andrew Gastelum
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0o8v_0aCDShST00

Less than a month after leading Inter Milan to its first Serie A title in 11 years, manager Antonio Conte will be leaving the club by mutual consent, the club announced.

The former Chelsea manager arrived at Inter in the summer of 2019 and led the club to a second-place finish in his first season, just one point behind former club Juventus. Conte finished the job this season, leading Inter to its first Serie A title since 2010 with a 12-point gap over runner-up AC Milan.

After reporting losses of more than 100 million euros ($122 million) last year, Inter agreed to a 75 million euros ($336 million) loan from US investment firm Oaktree Capital to shore up the club's finances situation, according to France 24.

According to The Guardian, Conte's exit comes as the club's plan to shed more than 80 million euros ($97.6 million) despite the manager wanting to invest in new transfers this summer.

Conte previously led Juventus to three Serie A titles and Chelsea to a Premier League title in 2016-17.

Earlier on Wednesday, another title-winning coach in Europe announced his departure with Lille manager Christophe Galtier leaving the club just days after its Ligue 1 triumph.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christophe Galtier
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Serie A#Juventus#Ligue#Oaktree Capital#Lille#Runner Up Ac Milan#Manager Antonio Conte#France#Leaves#Investment Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
News Break
Premier League
Place
Europe
News Break
A.C. Milan
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccer90min.com

How Inter won the Scudetto

So, after 11 long years, Inter have finally won the Serie A title once again and the hero to have brought the Scudetto back into the hands of the Nerazzurri is Antonio Conte. After a rocky couple of opening months to the campaign, Conte's side really found form and have avoided defeat since early January. And after Atalanta's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo on Sunday, Inter were confirmed as champions with four matches to spare.
Premier Leaguesoccergator.io

Spurs hold ‘fruitful and interesting’ talks with Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur have held ‘fruitful and interesting’ talks with Antonio Conte about the Spurs coaching position, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Italian boss is hot property after leading Inter Milan to the club’s first Scudetto in more than a decade. Conte revealed that coaching Spurs proposes a ‘stimulating challenge’...
Soccer90min.com

Romelu Lukaku Opens Up on Infamous Bust Up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic During Coppa Italia Clash

Romelu Lukaku has lifted the lid on his infamous clash with Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Inter's 2-1 Coppa Italia win earlier this season. The former Manchester United teammates butted heads in January's Coppa Italia quarter-finals as Antonio Conte’s side overcame a one-goal deficit to advance to the semi-finals. The pair squared up to each other and traded insults, leading to them both receiving one-match bans and a combined fine of £7,000 for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’.
SoccerRealGM

Inter & Antonio Conte's Modern, Rehearsed Football Unlock Serie A

After all the conflict and noise - the demanding nature of the club, the financial fallout from this past year, AC Milan’s lead early in the domestic season - Inter officially clinched the Serie A title on an anti-climactic whimper with four matches left in the season. The lack of drama signaled their dominance, up double-digits on second place Atalanta. With the club’s infamous (and romanticized) traits skewing towards the dramatics, it was said that only a manager with a strong personality could tame the theatrics. Hence their last league title in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, whose gravitational pull made the pieces fall in line. Armed with his singular method that invites as much conflict as it does support, the 51-year-old Antonio Conte has now won league titles with three different clubs.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Antonio Conte's rivalry with Jose Mourinho was 'blown out of proportion' in the Premier League - despite 'taunts' and 'not pleasant words', claims his former assistant... as they get set to be reunited in opposing dugouts next season in Serie A

Antonio Conte's former assistant admits the Italian's rivalry with Jose Mourinho has been 'blown out of proportion' despite 'not pleasant words' being thrown by the managers. Mourinho was appointed as the new Roma manager on Tuesday and will take over the Giallorossi from the start of next season, with the aim of overthrowing Conte's Inter Milan from the top of Serie A after they were crowned champions last week.
Premier Leaguesportslens.com

Tottenham Hotspur have approached Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur have approached Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte over becoming their permanent boss this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Italian outlet claimed that talks took place last month after Jose Mourinho was sacked, and both parties discussed Spurs’ current squad and potential reinforcements needed for next season.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham encouraged in talks with Inter Milan coach Conte

Tottenham have been encouraged after making contact with Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte. Corriere dello Sport says Tottenham have now moved to speak with him and he has refused to rule out the possibility of a move to north London. However, he also also made it clear he is committed...
Premier League90min.com

Tottenham hold 'positive' talks with Antonio Conte

Tottenham are reported to have held 'positive' talks with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte over succeeding Jose Mourinho as their new head coach. The 51-year-old's Inter were crown Serie A champions on Saturday after they defeated Crotone and Atalanta failed to win at Sassuolo, ending Juventus' decade of scudetto dominance.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte's rivalry will ignite Serie A next season after the Special One's move to Roma... 'Clown', 'senile' and 'little man' were some of the insults they traded in England and now they are ready for more touchline battles in Italy

Once the shock of Jose Mourinho's arrival at Roma so soon after his Tottenham sacking had subsided, thoughts immediately turned to how his Italian return could play out. Roma want the Scudetto within three seasons and if anyone has the experience to do it, it is 'The Special One'. His last spell in Serie A saw Mourinho win the Treble with Inter Milan during his two-year period at the San Siro from 2008 until 2010.
SoccerTribal Football

Inter Milan coach Conte: Players won't relax in remaining games

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte insists they won't allow their season to peter out. Being champions, Conte says Inter's players will honour the remainder of the season. “The target is to always look for the best in all games," he said. “To be focused for 90 minutes plus stoppages. “I...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Inter Milan fullback Hakimi: Conte to me he was close to Real Madrid move

Inter Milan fullback Achraf Hakimi has revealed Antonio Conte told him he was close to joining Real Madrid. The pair are now celebrating winning the Scudetto this week. “Inter have created a great project to win this championship and I'm very proud to have been able to help make the history of the club," Hakimi told Onda Cero.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Antonio Conte’s assistant explains Jose Mourinho rivalry ahead of Serie A reunion

Antonio Conte’s assistant Angelo Alessio has played down the Inter Milan coach’s rivalry with Jose Mourinho, ahead of the latter’s arrival at Roma.Roma announced this week that Mourinho, who was sacked by Tottenham last month, would take over from Paulo Fonseca at the end of the season.Mourinho previously coached in Serie A between 2008 and 2010, winning the treble with Inter.The Italian club this week sealed their first league title since the Portuguese’s triumph, with Conte at the helm.Conte and Mourinho butted heads in 2018 while the Italian was Chelsea boss and Mourinho was at United, but Alessio has said...
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

Inter celebrate Serie A title with record 14th home win

With thousands of fans celebrating outside the San Siro stadium and a guard of honour onto the pitch, Inter Milan celebrated their first Serie A title in over a decade with a 5-1 victory over Sampdoria giving Antonio Conte's side a record 14th successive home win. Saturday's match took place...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Three reasons to believe Antonio Conte to Tottenham rumours

Rumours out of Italy have Inter Milan’s Antonio Conte pegged as a possibility to be named as Tottenham’s next manager. Let the rumour sink in for a while. You’ll find it becomes more feasible with time. Or maybe it doesn’t. Yes, there are a lot of reasons this rumour will probably fizzle out in a week or so, but there is also merit in the speculation.