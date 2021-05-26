Antonio Conte Leaves Serie A Champion Inter Milan After Two Seasons

Less than a month after leading Inter Milan to its first Serie A title in 11 years, manager Antonio Conte will be leaving the club by mutual consent, the club announced.

The former Chelsea manager arrived at Inter in the summer of 2019 and led the club to a second-place finish in his first season, just one point behind former club Juventus. Conte finished the job this season, leading Inter to its first Serie A title since 2010 with a 12-point gap over runner-up AC Milan.

After reporting losses of more than 100 million euros ($122 million) last year, Inter agreed to a 75 million euros ($336 million) loan from US investment firm Oaktree Capital to shore up the club's finances situation, according to France 24.

According to The Guardian, Conte's exit comes as the club's plan to shed more than 80 million euros ($97.6 million) despite the manager wanting to invest in new transfers this summer.

Conte previously led Juventus to three Serie A titles and Chelsea to a Premier League title in 2016-17.

Earlier on Wednesday, another title-winning coach in Europe announced his departure with Lille manager Christophe Galtier leaving the club just days after its Ligue 1 triumph.