Vessel will reopen at Hudson Yards — with $10 fee, new security

One day a man in his late 20s who has still not “found himself” in the world hears about some unusual activities on an abandoned Hudson River pier a few blocks from his home. Apparently artists have been sneaking into the vast decaying structure and filling it with unauthorized murals and sculptures. Curious, and a little nervous (trespassing is a crime, after all, and in early 1980s New York wandering around an abandoned pier is not a particularly safe thing to do), he finds himself one afternoon stepping through a broken-open entryway and penetrating into a vast decrepit domain. After surveying the cavernous main space of the pier, he makes his way through a series of smaller spaces that had been shipping-line offices. The floors of these rooms are thick with sheaves of letters, ships’ manifests, invoices, thousands of scattered or piled-up sheets of paper probably tossed aside when the company that operated at the pier removed its desks and filing cabinets. During the intervening years—decades?—as the windows and roof of the pier no longer kept out the elements, these decomposing records had fused into soggy masses. In places, moss and grass has begun to spread.